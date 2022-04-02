NHC Corpus Christi celebrates MHS GENESIS launch

Photo By Dale Davis | Capt. Jessica Bain, NHC Corpus Christi commanding officer, is joined by Lt. Cmdr....... read more read more Photo By Dale Davis | Capt. Jessica Bain, NHC Corpus Christi commanding officer, is joined by Lt. Cmdr. Angelica Garcia, MHS GENESIS site lead, Amber Medina, site integration manager, and Colleen Rock, program integration analyst, to ceremoniously flip the switch, celebrating the full integration of MHS GENESIS, the next-generation electronic health record system , which was launched at the clinic on Jan. 22. MHS GENESIS replaces a patchwork of legacy systems and is intended to make patient information instantly available wherever it is needed. When fully implemented, it will provide a single integrated electronic health record for service members, veterans and their families that will integrate inpatient and outpatient medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military hospital or clinic. see less | View Image Page

Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi celebrated the launch of the next-generation electronic health record system – MHS GENESIS, with ceremonious flipping of the switch on the clinic’s quarterdeck Feb. 4.



Capt. Jessica Bain, NHC Corpus Christi commanding officer, was joined by Lt. Cmdr. Angelica Garcia, MHS GENESIS site lead, Amber Medina, site integration manager, and Colleen Rock, program integration analyst, to ceremoniously flip the switch, celebrating the full integration of the new system, which was launched at the clinic on Jan. 22.



The launch of MHS GENESIS follows months of extensive preparation, including staff training, patient education, internal infrastructure changes and equipment upgrades throughout the clinic.



In a message sent to the command, NHC Corpus Christi Commanding Officer Capt. Jessica Bain lauded staff for their hard work leading up to the clinic’s launch of MHS GENESIS.



“This is an exciting time for us as a command across all of our sites,” Bain said. “Our implementation team has worked incredibly hard to ensure our roll out is a success. They have poised us for success over the last year as they prepared to this day.”



MHS GENESIS replaces a patchwork of legacy systems and is intended to make patient information instantly available wherever it is needed. When fully implemented, it will provide a single integrated electronic health record for service members, veterans and their families that will integrate inpatient and outpatient medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military hospital or clinic.



One of the key features and benefits for patients is the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, a one-stop shop for viewing personal healthcare and history; two-way communication between patient and provider; a secure website for around-the-clock access to individual and family health information, including visit notes, test results, x-rays, and medications, along with online prescription renewal.



To access the new MHS Genesis Patient Portal, visit patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil. The patient portal is accessible to all beneficiaries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Along with providing beneficiaries a modern, secure and connected EHR, MHS GENESIS will also streamline the workday for doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen in caring for their patients by eliminating double order entry and double documentation.



NHC Corpus Christi is one of many military treatment facilities across the DOD to implement MHS GENESIS. Full deployment of this new electronic health records system is expected to be complete by 2022 and serve more than nine million beneficiaries.



Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.