JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, (February 8, 2022) -- Brooke Army Medical Center will host an MHS GENESIS Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium for TRICARE beneficiaries and BAMC staff. Experts will be on hand to answer questions about the Patient Portal or other MHS GENESIS-related topics. If you would like to pre-submit a question, visit http://www.tricider.com/brainstorming/3PaXGqtIKTR and click “Add Idea.”



If you’re unable to attend in person, you can also participate on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/BrookeArmyMedicalCenter.



We look forward to your questions and hope to see you there!



NOTE: MHS GENESIS is the Military Health System's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. Visit our interactive Genesis of MHS GENESIS timeline to learn more about the development of MHS GENESIS and its deployment across the MHS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 16:14 Story ID: 414287 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MHS GENESIS Town Hall – Feb. 10 at noon in the BAMC Auditorium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.