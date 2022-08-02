Fort Drum community welcomes new garrison senior enlisted adviser

Courtesy Photo | Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, passes the guidon to Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, who assumed responsibility as the new garrison senior enlisted adviser during a ceremony Feb. 8 at the Commons. (Photo by Glenn Wagner, Fort Drum Visual Information) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 8, 2022) -- Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins assumed responsibility of the Fort Drum Garrison from Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz during a ceremony Feb. 8 at the Commons.



The new garrison senior enlisted adviser is a native of Bluffton, South Carolina, and he enlisted as an infantryman in 1994. Having been assigned to Light, Mechanized, Stryker, Air Assault and Airborne Infantry units, Jenkins has served in every leadership position from squad leader to command sergeant major.



Jenkins has deployed in support of Operation Kosovo, Operation Iraqi Freedom (two tours), Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield.



Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, said that the entire garrison team is eager to benefit from the leadership and selfless service that Jenkins will surely be known for at Fort Drum.



“His enthusiasm and eagerness are already felt,” Zacchino said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins, you are entrusted with the care of amazing Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians who proudly and unequivocally support the Soldiers, families, civilians and retirees of Fort Drum. Honorably serve with trust and engaged leadership as you assume the honored duties and inspiring responsibility of the garrison command sergeant major. Welcome to the team!”



Jenkins said that he looks forward to working with Zacchino on the garrison command team, and he thanked Munoz for his support and advice that allowed for a smooth transition.



“To the Soldiers, family members and civilians, I am looking forward to working with you and for you,” Jenkins said. “To all of our partners outside the gate, I am looking forward to continuing a wonderful partnership.”



Munoz has served at Fort Drum since September 2019, and he retires from the Army after 34 years in uniform.



Munoz said that the position of garrison senior enlisted adviser was rewarding, but not without its share of challenges. He joked that no one shows appreciation for hundreds of days when the lights are on. But the day that power goes out, the garrison command sergeant major feels the heat.



Zacchino said that Munoz was always present to hear the concerns of the community, and he ensured that the enabling resource was connected to the person in need.



“Without fanfare and with a laser-focus, you engaged those in need of assistance,” he said.



Zacchino thanked him for being a “Soldier’s Soldier” and providing the expertise to inculcate standards and discipline throughout Fort Drum.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Munoz served as a backbone in this formidable organization, providing certainty and support,” he said. “You have taught, mentored, prepared, led and, undoubtedly, achieved. Your love of soldiering for our Army, for our nation, was evident and is forever appreciated.”