Fort Sill soldier remembers battle buddy awarded Medal of Honor

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Feb. 2, 2022) 2nd Lt. David White attended a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House where he listened to President Joe Biden speak about the courage of his battle buddy, Sgt. 1st Class Chris Celiz.



Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee were also awarded the Medal of Honor by the President.



Biden called Celiz “courage made flesh,” according to Maegan Vasquez of CNN. Biden presented the highest honor for valor in the military to Celiz’s wife, Katie, and daughter, Shannon, for his actions in Afghanistan of 2018.



Celiz’s fifth deployment was to Paktia Province, Afghanistan, in 2018. He and his team were attacked by a large enemy force. According to the award citation, Celiz exposed himself to machine gun and small arms fire to employ a heavy weapons system, giving his team the ability to counterattack and administer aid.



As the casualty was moved from a position of cover, Celiz made a conscious effort to ensure his body acted as a physical shield to protect his team, the injured partner and the crew of the aircraft, from enemy fire.



“Upon the helicopter’s liftoff, Celize was hit by enemy fire,” according to the citation. “Fully aware of his injury, but understanding the peril to the aircraft, Celiz motioned to the pilots to depart….his selfless actions saved the life of the evacuated partnered force member and almost certainly prevented further casualties among the other members of his team and the aircrew.”



White first met Celiz during a deployment to Afghanistan and quickly became friends. White reminisced about how Celiz deserved to be a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his actions that day



“The actions he took that day were above and beyond the call of duty and to see him get recognized and awarded after these few years since it happened, it validated all the things we witnessed that day in Afghanistan,” said White.



The day after the ceremony Celiz, Cashe and Plumlee were inducted into the Hall of Heroes. Many high-ranking officials like the defense secretary, the national security advisor, and members of Congress, were in attendance, along with previous Medal of Honor recipients. White stood among the elite group of about 120 guests.



White has been serving in the United States Army since 2015. He spent six years enlisted, four of which were with a Ranger battalion, before going to Officer Candidate School and commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He is now a student in the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leadership Course.



White grew up and went to college just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina. He comes from a line of family that have served in the armed forces.

Not only does White’s wife and brother also serve, but so did his father, uncles, and grandfather.



White hopes that his friend Celiz can serve as an example while being honored at the same time.



“I would want people to remember his legacy, who he was as a person and as a man,” said White” He brought everyone in as his family, he looked after people and put everyone before himself, and that’s exactly what he did to the very end.”