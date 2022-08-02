Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force leadership visits Travis Air Force Base

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.—Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, stopped by to see the unique and powerful capabilities here, Feb. 2 - 3.

    The trip included visiting multiple squadrons and a windshield tour of the new KC-46A Pegasus 3 – bay maintenance hangar. The hangar has a completion date of February 2023.

    “There is no other base like Travis,” said Bibb. "It has all the pieces to the puzzle that leads to rapid global mobility,”

    Bibb and Bickley met star performers, one of them being Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Maintenance Squadron dash-21 aircraft support section chief, he saved the Air Force $10 million dollars since innovating a repair system for the C-5M Super Galaxy cargo winch.

    “The solution that you have developed for this equipment that is used in every C-5 follows the chief of staff’s implementation to empower our incredible Airmen to solve any problem,” Bibb said.

    Bibb and Bickley also made stops at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, 21st Airlift Squadron and lastly David Grant USAF Medical Center. Warrior medics briefed 18th Air Force leadership specific successes and challenges related to medical operations after the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    “Through your flexibility, leadership and bravery you stood up, did your job and I thank you for your dedication and your service,” Bibb said to the room of warrior medics.

    Medical squadrons from DGMC conducted 62 surgeries in 12 hours proceeding the attack, of this incredible feat, Bickley had this to say.

    “What you do is tremendous,” Bickley said. “There is a lot of people who looked up to you for hope and you gave them that hope, for that I am very proud.”

    To learn more about Airmen on base visit https://www.travis.af.mil/

