BAMC Weather Impacts for Friday, Feb. 4

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, (February 3, 2022) -- Due to the ongoing inclement weather, Brooke Army Medical Center’s outpatient clinics, to include lab, radiology and BAMC Main pharmacy, will open at noon Friday, Feb. 4. Clinics called patients during the day to reschedule or redirect morning appointments to telehealth.



BAMC Staff must ensure to discuss individual report times with their supervisor. If staff are receiving Joint Base San Antonio alerts about delays or installation service cancellations, please ensure you’re following BAMC guidance and always consult your supervisor/section leadership.



BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center COVID-19 screening and testing hours for tomorrow, Feb. 4 are:



• BAMC site: Open from noon to 4 p.m.

• WHASC site: Closed



BAMC and WHASC will resume regular hours of operation Monday, Feb. 7:



• BAMC: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon

• WHASC: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Additionally, BAMC Surgical Services may reschedule some non-emergent procedures. If you are scheduled for a procedure at BAMC tomorrow morning and would like to confirm, please contact your surgical team for additional guidance. BAMC emergency and trauma missions remain fully operational.



The Consult and Appointment Management Office will also open at noon tomorrow. To contact CAMO, call (210-916-9900).



We are working diligently to maintain your timely access to care while ensuring everyone’s safety. We appreciate your patience and support.



Please continue to monitor BAMC social media sites for general updates. Stay safe and stay warm!

