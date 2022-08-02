Apply now: Virtual job fair seeks college students, recent graduates for hire

Courtesy Photo | BEYA virtual hiring event Feb. 18-19, great opportunity for college students and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BEYA virtual hiring event Feb. 18-19, great opportunity for college students and recent graduates to interview with ASC! see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Recent college graduates and college students will have an opportunity to kick-start their Army Civilian career at the upcoming Becoming Everything You Are virtual hiring event.



The U.S. Army Sustainment Command is recruiting at BEYA for the second year in a row, with the goal of hiring 10 or more recent graduates and current college students.



The job fair portion of the event is set to take place Feb. 18-19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, virtually.



In lieu of an in-person job fair, BEYA will take place in a two-dimensional virtual village, known as BEYA World II. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s virtual booth, where leaders and managers from all 10 of AMC’s major subordinate commands, including ASC, will be present.



On-the-spot interviews will take place with the intention of issuing letters of intent during the event.



ASC has positions available in accounting, finance, management and communication that they are hoping to fill at BEYA.



“Ideally, as we recruit students, we want those who are seeking degrees in the related field, and having an interest of living in the commuting area would be a bonus,” said Justine Maass, a human resources specialist working to manage and coordinate ASC’s recruitment efforts with BEYA.



“The same goes for the recent grads; they’ll have recently graduated with a degree or certificate in a career field that meets the qualification requirements for that position,” she said.



It is important attendees come to the event prepared to be interviewed and potentially receive a letter of intent.



Erica Slattery, ASC’s Manpower Management Division chief, will be one of the hiring officials conducting interviews at the event.



“I take a lot of stock in authenticity, and then what I call the 5Cs: character, commitment, confidence, calm, and collected,” Slattery said. “I really encourage the applicants to be themselves, showcase the best version of themselves, and then also showcase their full portfolio, education, credentials, professional experience, volunteer experience, and applicable extra-curricular activities.”



Thousands of participants are expected to attend BEYA. With so many students and graduates all competing for a position, applicants should find innovative ways to set themselves apart during the interview process, ASC officials said.



“Something that might set applicants apart is expanding on their answers,” said Slattery. “Provide real-life situations and experiences that they’ve had, what their contribution or role was, what was the result and then lessons learned.



“Being able to articulate their ability and experiences with self-reflection, improving processes, and being proactive, and closing gaps and learning from mistakes is really important. It’s something that would set someone apart from another,” she added.



Although BEYA is marketed towards historically black college and university students seeking a job in the science, technology, engineering, or mathematics career field, the event is open to all people and career fields, regardless of race, national origin, gender or major.



“The positions that I am specifically hiring for are not classified as STEM, so I would encourage people from all professions, all career fields, all degrees, to participate in the event, because you never know what the organization or hiring official is looking for and you may be just that,” Slattery said.



To register for the event, students or recent graduates will need to register at https://beyastem.vfairs.com/en/registration.



Candidates may also provide their resume to AMC and their major subordinate commands prior to the event by pre-registering at http://tinyurl.com/y4l5zvml. The pre-registration link with AMC is not a registration for the BEYA event. Candidates will still need to register on the BEYA website.