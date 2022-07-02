Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Wiesbaden quality of life barracks improvements on schedule

    Garrison Wiesbaden quality of life barracks improvements on schedule

    Photo By Connie Dickey | As barracks improvements continue, Building 1208 is the first barracks getting

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.07.2022

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works has contracted the installation of wall-mounted fans for 1200-series buildings, beginning in Building 1208, as part of the mid-range barracks improvement plan.

    According to the USAG Wiesbaden Barracks Improvement Plan November 2021 update, this is part of DPW’s mid-range plan, which also includes projects for replacing and repairing critical barracks bathroom components. Those improvements include replacing faucets, supply lines, exhaust fans and installing door vents.

    “This is another great initiative the Directorate of Public Works is doing to improve the quality of life and comfort of our service members here at Wiesbaden. It is of paramount importance to us and it is great progress. This is in line with the Army’s People First strategy,” USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell said.

    In the past year, on-post barracks have received new kitchens, new dayrooms and will soon be receiving installation of bottle fill stations, kitchen filters on each floor and stairwell and hallway facelifts, as DPW works to improve the quality of life for troops living in garrison housing.

    Wall-mounted fans throughout the 1200 series buildings should be completed by the first week of April, according to Oliver Hroch, construction inspector in the Engineering Division at DPW.

    The Engineering and Master Planning Divisions at DPW are also preparing for whole-building renovations that should begin in fiscal year 2024 and be completed in fiscal year 2030. Those renovations are more costly improvements and take longer overall. For the 1000-series buildings, at roughly 35,000 square feet, the cost will be $5.6 million. For the 1200-series buildings, at roughly 46,000 square feet, the cost will be $9.2 million.

