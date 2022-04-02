USO celebrates 81st birthday at Clay Kaserne

WIESBADEN, GERMANY -- The local United States Service Organization held a celebration in honor of the USO’s 81st anniversary on Feb. 4. USO staff, volunteers, and community members gathered at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Welcome Center, on Clay Kaserne to celebrate the occasion.



Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell joined the celebration. Col. Washington welcomed the guests and thanked the local USO for their unwavering support of the Wiesbaden military community.



“The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation,” said Carmen Perez, the Wiesbaden USO director.



Perez is proud of the accomplishments of the local chapter that has six paid staff and 64 volunteers.



The USO has three centers in Wiesbaden, one in the Welcome Center, BLDG. 1023 on Clay Kaserne, one at the Hainerberg Exchange and one at the USO Cottage, which is also located on Hainerberg.



According to Perez, the Cottage is the busiest of the local centers. Open Mon. - Fri. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Cottage hosts activities for kids and adults, such as bingo, craft sessions and story times.



Stop by one of the USO Centers in Wiesbaden and see what all they have to offer – you’ll always find snacks, beverages, free Wi-Fi, computers with CAC Readers, phones and printers available for your use.

