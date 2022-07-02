Testing Results Released for Five Water System Zones (D4, C1, H1, H2, and H3)

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | HONOLULU (Feb. 4, 2022) – Members of the Interagency Drinking Water System Team...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | HONOLULU (Feb. 4, 2022) – Members of the Interagency Drinking Water System Team carry water sampling equipment to a resident’s home in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water restoration efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy released initial system flushing data validated by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for Hawaii Air National Guard, Sub Base, and Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zones D4, C1, H1, H2, and H3) today.



With this release, initial system flushing data has been validated by the IDWST and made available for all 19 zones.



A summary of the lab results for Hawaii Air National Guard (Zone D4) can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-04-flushing-zone-d4-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf

and the complete lab results can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-04-flushing-zone-d4-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf



A summary of the lab results for Sub Base (Zone C1) can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-04-flushing-zone-c1-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf

and the complete lab results can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-04-flushing-zone-c1-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf



A summary of the lab results for Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H1) can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-03-flushing-zone-h1-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf

and the complete lab results can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-03-flushing-zone-h1-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf



A summary of the lab results for Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H2) can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-02-flushing-zone-h2-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf

and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-02-flushing-zone-h2-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf.



A summary of the lab results for Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H3) can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-03-flushing-zone-h3-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-02-03-flushing-zone-h3-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf



Samples met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. Based on these test results, flushing teams will conduct residential and non-residential flushing after residents are notified. The residential and non-residential building flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:

• Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

• Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

• Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

• All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L) which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).

• The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



Please continue to follow the Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, Public Health Advisory for JPBHH.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.