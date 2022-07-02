NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka takes a metrics-based approach

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s use of metrics-based data analysis has led to numerous improvements to customer service, mission partner support and smoother operations.



Leaders in operations, business operations, regional services and other areas of the command have been tracking metrics, statistics and figures related to the departments they oversee in order to identify areas for improvement and provide current, measurable illustrations of their daily processes.



“We started taking a metrics-based approach a little over a year ago and I directed our product and service leaders to search for and highlight the ‘the red,’ or areas where we could do better” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “As a result, our leaders are now establishing short and long term targets, consistently surpassing themselves month after month."



As an outcome of their strategic assessments, leaders in NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka's regional services department gained a better understanding of opportunities to provide products and services to mission partners while maximizing available resources. An intelligent locker system (ILS) has been implemented at the Yokosuka Post Office, allowing clients to pick up packages around the clock. Contractors and volunteers have been brought onboard to help with surges during the peak season. Prepaid packages can now be dropped off at the ILS annex. Metrics have shown e-commerce has had a major effect on postal operations, which has led to longer wait times for customers, according to regional services leadership. As a result of the Yokosuka Post Office's adjustments, its 26,000 customers will have easier access to services that are more responsive to their needs.



In a series of metrics briefings throughout 2021, the command's business operations department displayed the timeline for hiring actions of new civilian employees. The briefings presented quantified the number of days from initial offer to onboarding for new civilian hires. This set of data was further segmented into the different milestone phases within the overall process, allowing for a data-driven identification of the key bottlenecks in the hiring pipeline. It not only showed that the overseas hiring process exceeded the Office of Personnel Management’s 80-day target for hiring individuals into federal service, but also identified areas of improvement for the command's human capital staff where changes could be made to internal processes to reduce the hiring timeline. The human resources servicing office for NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka was also moved to the local Office of Civilian Human Resources operations center in Japan and across the U.S. 7th Fleet, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The removal of time zone restrictions, paired with segmented data analyses have allowed way for greater communication and reduced turnaround time for recruiting activities. One year of metrics-based analysis and action brought civilian manning from 75% at the beginning of 2021 to 85% in the beginning of 2022.



The operations department of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka used metrics to monitor operational pulse points, assess performance and make necessary corrections in managing the performance of logistics service centers (LSC), the Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal, the customer service division and the quality of life management teams. Their metrics were refined and modified over the year to represent the critical actions and services that support mission partners. The incorporation of these measurements resulted in a 138% increase in NAVSUP customer satisfaction survey feedback, as well as a 98% total customer satisfaction rate with the logistical support given.



Additionally, the use of metrics contributed significantly to an increase in the accuracy of capturing customer support hours reported across eight LSC sites, which increased by 119%, and the complete elimination of COVID-19-related ship assist visit backlogs by the Navy food management and fleet assist teams. Overall, these approaches enabled the operations department to tangibly review their operations' performance and effectiveness in assisting mission partners on a timely basis, providing agility and flexibility in adapting to the fleet's constantly changing environment.



“We like metrics because, while everyone is passionate as well as opinionated, data can’t lie,” said Angelo Vigil, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka deputy operations director. “It’s your best friend in any strategy discussion.”

