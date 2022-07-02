Under Secretary Visits Naval Oceanography

Photo By Stephen Hoffmann | The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy,...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Hoffmann | The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy tours the Navy DoD Supercomputing Resource Center during her visit to NASA Stennis Space Center, Feb. 3, 2022. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary. see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (Feb. 07, 2022) –

The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy visited various Naval Oceanography commands at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, February 3.



Berger met with Sailors and Civilians, toured Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) facilities and received updates on unmanned capabilities, electromagnetic maneuver warfare and undersea warfare.



“Naval Oceanography is at the forefront of National Security and environmental expertise for our Navy,” said Berger. “This team focuses on the ability of humans and machines to work together to provide a common tactical picture for our warfighters.”



During the visit to the Glider Operations Center, Berger watched pilots demonstrate command and control of unmanned littoral battlespace gliders worldwide using satellite communications. The Naval Oceanographic Office, a subordinate command of CNMOC, maximizes sea power by applying relevant oceanographic knowledge in support of U.S. National Security and has the largest fleet of gliders in the world.



Throughout the visit, Berger was briefed on unmanned underwater vehicles, unmanned sensor operations and various ocean projects.



“Unmanned systems have been used by Naval Oceanography for over 20 years,” added Berger. “I’m impressed by how these systems and their unique capabilities shape the information environment worldwide for our Sailors and Marines.”



Naval Oceanography provides the fleet with a dynamic, four-dimensional physical battlespace operating picture, incorporating a vast collection of environmental data into physics-based, numerical weather and ocean prediction systems, development and dissemination of precise time star catalog and Earth orientation information.



CNMOC is the Department of Defense’s authoritative source for environmental characterization and transforming knowledge of physical battlespace into winning decisions.



CNMOC is the Department of Defense's authoritative source for environmental characterization and transforming knowledge of physical battlespace into winning decisions.