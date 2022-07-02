Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus

Four Airmen became the first to complete the new HH-60W Programmed Flying Training (PFT) instructor upgrade syllabus after graduating at Kirtland Air Force Base. N.M., Feb. 1, 2022.

These Airmen were previously qualified on the HH-60W, but were selected to attend PFT instructor upgrade training at the 58th Operations Group here.

“It’s been an incredible team effort from a lot of people across MAJCOMs, active duty, guard, contractors and maintenance that went into graduating our first PFT students,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Mount, Detachment 2 commander, 58th Operations Group.

Mount said HH-60G Pave Hawk instructors were previously converted into HH-60W instructors. The new HH-60W PFT syllabus allows HH-60W aviators to advance through their respective training pipeline.

The graduating Airmen completed approximately 54 days of PFT instructor upgrade training where they learned techniques to lead, train and instruct HH-60W aviators and students.

U.S. Air Force Capt. John O’Neill, an instructor pilot student from the 41st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, spoke about his experience completing the new PFT syllabus.

“By coming to this course we are bridging the gap between Moody Air Force Base and Kirtland and the way we teach the HH-60W curriculum,” said O’Neill. “Coming to Kirtland and having everyone continue to go through the Kirtland schoolhouse provides a standardization of instructors and instructor training.”

The pilot and special missions aviator instructors completed their last evaluation flight on Feb. 1 and were presented coins for their graduation upon landing. These new instructors will return to their home units at Moody AFB, Georgia where they will lead and instruct HH-60W aviators.

“Instructor aviators are crucial to providing a combat ready force,” said Mount. “They are linchpins in the development of their respective squadrons and the development of Airmen into combat ready and proficient aviators.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 12:55 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US