Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus

    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Michael, a special missions aviator student from...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Four Airmen became the first to complete the new HH-60W Programmed Flying Training (PFT) instructor upgrade syllabus after graduating at Kirtland Air Force Base. N.M., Feb. 1, 2022.
    These Airmen were previously qualified on the HH-60W, but were selected to attend PFT instructor upgrade training at the 58th Operations Group here.
    “It’s been an incredible team effort from a lot of people across MAJCOMs, active duty, guard, contractors and maintenance that went into graduating our first PFT students,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Mount, Detachment 2 commander, 58th Operations Group.
    Mount said HH-60G Pave Hawk instructors were previously converted into HH-60W instructors. The new HH-60W PFT syllabus allows HH-60W aviators to advance through their respective training pipeline.
    The graduating Airmen completed approximately 54 days of PFT instructor upgrade training where they learned techniques to lead, train and instruct HH-60W aviators and students.
    U.S. Air Force Capt. John O’Neill, an instructor pilot student from the 41st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, spoke about his experience completing the new PFT syllabus.
    “By coming to this course we are bridging the gap between Moody Air Force Base and Kirtland and the way we teach the HH-60W curriculum,” said O’Neill. “Coming to Kirtland and having everyone continue to go through the Kirtland schoolhouse provides a standardization of instructors and instructor training.”
    The pilot and special missions aviator instructors completed their last evaluation flight on Feb. 1 and were presented coins for their graduation upon landing. These new instructors will return to their home units at Moody AFB, Georgia where they will lead and instruct HH-60W aviators.
    “Instructor aviators are crucial to providing a combat ready force,” said Mount. “They are linchpins in the development of their respective squadrons and the development of Airmen into combat ready and proficient aviators.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 12:55
    Story ID: 414184
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus
    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus
    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus
    Paving the Way: Airmen become first to complete HH-60W PFT syllabus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Students
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    58th Special Operations Wing
    HH-60W
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Programmed Flying Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT