Courtesy Translation: New corona rules in Wiesbaden

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 07 FEB 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



New corona rules in Wiesbaden



Since Monday, Feb. 7, new corona rules have been in force in Hessen – and thus also in Wiesbaden. The Hessen state government informed the public and the city about this on Saturday, Feb. 5. Among other things, the hotspot regulation and thus the mask requirement in the pedestrian zone are omitted. The ban on alcohol in public places and squares with a high profile will also be abolished. There are also new rules for the retail trade and major events.



"We welcome the fact that the state government has ensured legal clarity in the rules for the retail trade. Hopefully, the changes for events will also bring a noticeable relief for cultural life. At the same time, we regret that the city was not informed of the plan to end the hotspot rule at an early stage. If this had been the case, measures such as the extension of the local hotspot rules would no longer have had to be implemented," say Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Head of the Health Department Dr. Oliver Franz. "The relief that is now possible depends to a large extent on the capacity utilization of the health care system. If the burden becomes too great and if there is a threat of an overload, the state government will tighten the rules again. It is therefore up to all of us not to let it get that far. The AHA+L rules must still be adhered to. In addition, vaccination is and remains the best protection for oneself and others against severe disease courses. Vaccination also protects the healthcare system from becoming overloaded. Therefore, get vaccinated at one of the easily accessible vaccination stations in Wiesbaden," Mende and Dr. Franz appeal to the citizens.



Due to the end of the regulation for regional protective measures in hotspots, the mask requirement no longer applies in the pedestrian zone or shopping centers and associated parking lots. The ban on alcohol consumption also no longer applies. The municipal general decree, which had specified the locations concerned, was suspended on Monday, Feb. 7, and will be formally revoked in a timely manner.



The 2G rule in retail has been repealed. For this reason, 2G wristbands are no longer issued in Wiesbaden. There is no longer any difference between basic needs stores, which could previously be entered without 2G proof, and other stores that previously required 2G proof. However, it is now mandatory for all persons aged 16 and over to wear an FFP2 mask (or comparable standards such as KN95 or N95, each without exhalation valve) everywhere in the retail trade. As before, there is no mask requirement for children up to the age of six, children and adolescents between the ages of six and 15 must wear a medical mask.



The 2GPlus requirement now applies statewide indoors. This includes events and cultural offers with ten people and more, leisure facilities, castles, museums, galleries and memorials, covered sports facilities and fitness studios, indoor catering, overnight accommodation for tourist overnight stays and in their community facilities such as dining rooms or swimming pools, as well as prostitution sites and similar facilities. The 2GPlus requirement (basically: vaccinated / recovered + tested) is fulfilled by all boostered persons from the day of the booster vaccination.



For events with more than ten people, new rules apply: Outdoors, the first 250 seats may be fully occupied. However, starting with the 251st seat, only fifty percent of the capacity may be used; a maximum of 10,000 people may participate. The 2G requirement applies for up to 250 participants; the 2GPlus requirement applies for 250 and more participants. Indoors, the first 250 seats may be fully occupied. However, starting at 251 seats onwards, only thirty percent of the capacity may be used, but a maximum of only 4,000 people may participate. The 2GPlus specification applies.



The aforementioned regulations apply for the time being until Sunday, Mar. 6.



Up-to-date information on the subject of corona and vaccinations are available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000416835.php