Courtesy Translation: Hessen state government amends Corona Protection Ordinance

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 05 FEB 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Hessen state government amends Corona Protection Ordinance



Minister President Bouffier: "We are providing relief in trade and events - the protection of citizens continues to be our top priority".



The Hessen state government has decided on changes to the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance. These concern in particular the end of the 2G regulation in the entire retail trade as well as new requirements for major events, to which more spectators can be admitted again. "We are thus enabling more freedom, while at the same time protecting people with clear guidelines: In the future, an FFP2 mask will have to be worn when shopping. And at major events, the 2G Plus rule will continue to apply," said Minister President Volker Bouffier. The regulation will enter into force on Monday, 7 February.



For more comprehensibility and acceptance of the measures



Bouffier had already made a statement on Wednesday in the Hessen state parliament and emphasized that there had been no satisfactory solution for these two areas in the last Minister Presidents' Conference. "I therefore welcome the fact that the federal states have now agreed on uniform regulations for events. I am convinced that this increases the comprehensibility and acceptance of the measures. With the new uniform rule for public events, we are also improving the situation within the industry and counteracting the existential concerns of many cultural workers and amateur and professional sports clubs," said the head of government.



Regulations for major events



At major outdoor events, up to 50 percent of the seats may be occupied in the future – but no more than 10,000 spectators or participants. Indoors, capacity utilization will be limited to a maximum of 30 percent and up to 4,000 visitors. The percentage limits apply indoors and outdoors from the 250th seat onwards. This means that the first 250 seats can be fully occupied. "This is important so that even smaller events have a perspective," said the Minister President. Participation is still only possible for vaccinated and recovered individuals, 2-G-Plus rule applies indoors starting with 10 participants and outside with 250 participants.



Regulations in the retail trade



In the Hessen retail trade, however, the 2G rule – as in several other German federal states – will be repealed. "This provides clarity," said the Minster President. "We no longer differentiate between basic needs and the rest of the retail trade, but will treat these areas equally. In particular, this eliminates the need for time-consuming access controls. At the same time, we are increasing the protection of customers by making it mandatory to wear an FFP2 mask starting at age 16, in all shops throughout Hessen, including supermarkets," explained the Minister President. Bouffier stressed that the pandemic is not over yet. The protection of citizens remains the top priority. "The decisive criterion for us is always not to overload our health care system. Currently, this is not the case in Hessen," said the head of government.



Repealing of the hotspot regulation



The situation at the clinics is currently "manageable". Therefore, the state government refrains from the hotspot regulation, which was established when the delta variant was dominant. The hotspot regulation has so far taken effect in all cities and districts with an incidence above 350. This is currently the case throughout Hessen.



The now predominant Omikron variant is much more contagious and the infection numbers are correspondingly higher. At the same time, fewer infected people fell ill so severely that they would have to be treated in an intensive care unit. "That's why we can repeal the hotspot regulation. This eliminates, for example, the mask requirement in pedestrian zones and the prohibition of alcohol consumption in busy places," said Bouffier. Prostitution sites are also likely to reopen with the 2G Plus rule, contact data collection and distance and hygiene concept.



2G-Plus for indoor locations statewide and independent of incidence



At the same time, due to the high risk of infection, the 2G Plus rule for indoor spaces now applies statewide and regardless of incidence. For events with more than 10 participants, in movie theaters, in restaurants and in indoor sports, all guests, participants and spectators must comply with the 2G Plus rule. "We must continue to remain cautious and level-headed and carefully weigh our steps in order to hopefully, gradually, contain the pandemic and get closer to normality," the Hessen head of government concluded.



Should the incidence of hospitalization in Hessen rise above the value of 9, or if 400 intensive care beds are occupied, the state government will discuss further steps so that the health system does not get overloaded. Currently, the hospitalization incidence in Hessen is 6.93. There are 216 intensive care beds occupied.



Finally, Minister President Volker Bouffier once again emphasized the importance of vaccination: "Vaccination is still the best way to protect against severe courses."



The following rules apply from Feb. 7 to Mar. 6, 2022:



For public events, such as cultural and sporting events, the following applies regardless of incidence:



- Outdoors:

o Max. 10,000 participants/spectators

o Max. 50 percent capacity utilization starting with the 250th seat

o 2G for over 10 participants/spectators

o 2G Plus for over 250 participants/spectators

- Indoors:

o Max. 4,000 participants/spectators

o Max. 30 percent capacity utilization starting with the 250th seat

o 2GPlus for over 10 participants/spectators



- The 2G rule in retail will be repealed. Instead, the obligation to wear an FFP2 mask applies to all persons over the age of 15 in the entire retail trade, including supermarkets, drugstores, etc.



- For children and adolescents, the following applies as before: Children under the age of six do not have a mask requirement; up to and including 15 years, the medical mask is required; from the age of 16 onwards, the FFP2 mask is mandatory.



- The incidence-dependent hotspot rules are removed. Instead, the definition of 2GPlus indoors applies nationwide, regardless of incidence.



o for all events and cultural offers of and above 10 persons (see above)

o in leisure facilities

o in castles, museums, galleries and memorial sites

o in covered sports facilities

o for tourist overnight stays and the use of communal facilities in overnight accommodation



Source: https://www.hessen.de/Presse/Hessische-Landesregierung-aendert-Corona-Schutzverordnung