Black History Month: A History of Service

Black Americans have been serving in the U.S. Navy since the American Revolution. Today, several ships in the fleet are named in honor of those sailors who have helped shape the Navy’s diversity, equality and inclusivity.



Black History Month observance is about examining our past, creating a better future and celebrating diversity.



Although Black Americans have always been a component of the U.S. military, the conditions under which they served were long under debate. While the military was often far ahead of the civilian world in terms of integration, it wasn’t until a 1948 executive order under former President Harry S. Truman that U.S. armed forces were integrated. It was longer still until the lasting effects of racism began to end.



Wesley A. Brown was a midshipman in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland when Truman’s executive order was decreed. He became the first Black American to graduate from the Naval Academy in 1949.



Although he was always humble about his experiences regarding racism he endured during schooling, he later confided to Robert J. Scheller, author of ‘Breaking the Color Barrier: The U.S. Naval Academy’s First Black Midshipmen and the Struggle for Equality that he had experienced racial slurs, hazing and other forms of ostracization because of his race.

“I get asked that question often, ‘Did you ever think about quitting?’,” said Brown in an interview. “And I say, ‘every day.’”



Brown found the strength to go on and served in the navy until 1969. He was stationed around the world, constructing military bases and homes that are still in use today. Brown's legacy of courage helped to break down barriers for the Black American sailors that came after him.

Samuel L. Gravely is another sailor who paved the way for Black Americans in the Navy. In his 38-year career, Gravely became the first Black American to command a combatant ship, be promoted to flag rank and command a naval fleet.



Unfortunately, like most Black American sailors, Gravely’s impressive career endured lots of roadblocks. His widow, Alma Gravely, spoke of one incident in an interview with WTVR-6, a CBS affiliate for Richmond, Virginia.



“The skipper [Commanding Officer] got this message that they hear the ship has a negro officer aboard,” said Alma. “He was informed that he could not come to the officer’s clubs. I think it hurt him and embarrassed him in front of the others.”



Despite multiple incidents similar to this, Gravely persisted and dismantled systems built to work against him. He was most distinguished by his determination for life and pursuit of the Navy to his colleagues and family.



“His primary goal was to be the best at what he did,” said Cmdr. Corey Odom, captain of DDG-107, the USS Gravely. “It wasn't about race; it was about being the best naval officer.”



An upstanding example of why we celebrate Black History Month. Gravely serves as a role model to many Sailors. Current and future Sailor’s everywhere know that anything is possible in their naval careers due to leaders like him.



“They always say we're standing on his shoulders,” said Alma. “All of the time, all of the time. He was very persistent.”



Michelle J. Howard, a retired Admiral, attributes her success in the renowned rescue of captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates to the diversity around her.



“I often quote Dr. Linus Pauling, who says it’s not a matter of having a good idea, it’s a matter of having a lot of ideas and then picking the best ones,” said Howard. “If you have homogenous teams, you come up with very similar ideas.”



Black History Month helps us remember Black American sailors' sacrifices and courage. It teaches us that we can take pride in the strength of our differences. Due to Sailors like Brown, Gravely and Howard, doors have now opened to create equity and opportunity for Black American sailors. These shining examples of our core values of honor, courage, and commitment show that the Navy is better because of the diversity of its Sailors.

