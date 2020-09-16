New Mexico National Guard Aviators stay sharp for high altitude mountain operations

ARMY AVIATION SUPPORT FACILITY, SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico National Guard Soldiers from Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, maintain a persistent training tempo in their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. These southwest aviators strive for excellence in their medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and support role for their community, state, as well as nation.



“Search and Rescue mission is one of the most common calls we get. People go hiking, and they don’t have the water or supplies they need or are lost,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2, Dominic Anderson, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment. Anderson is one of many unit members to receive the Sikorsky Rescue Award, which honors those who put themselves at risk to save others.



A flight medic also joins when the mission requires, however, each Black Hawk flight requires at least three aviators: pilot-in-command, co-pilot, and crew chief.



“I sit in the back and operate the hoist during rescue missions and secure all passengers and cargo,” said Spc. David Ortiz, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, a Santa Fe native, crew chief, and Black Hawk Helicopter repairer. “The joke is we’re talking rear view mirrors because the pilots can only see so far back, so anything behind them we’re calling out and describing.”



Golf Company’s primary “DUSTOFF” or medical evacuation mission is critical in combat zones. Recent deployments include Iraq in 2015 and Afghanistan in 2011.



“It can’t be overstated how important this unit was in 2011 in Afghanistan,” said 1st Lt. Nathan Pawlik, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment. “They were in country for nine months and flew over 4,000 flight hours. There were a lot of really bad injuries they were called on. This unit stepped up and did their job, those flight hours were executed safely, and they saved who they could. Of course, they also lost lives in the back of those aircraft. It was a defining moment for this unit.”

Although crewmembers claim a variety of hometowns and a vast and diverse personal background, a common unifying trait is their love of flight and service to others.



“First time I got sent to a flight company, that very first flight sitting on the seat, I just knew this is what I wanted to do. I love flying! It’s a unique job,” said Ortiz, who works full time as a civilian aircraft mechanic.

“Probably the best job that I could have ever thought I could get myself into,” said Anderson who, when out of uniform, works with youth at his church and spends time with family while supporting local small business. “Being able to serve my state as well as my nation. Being able to fly helicopters is one of the most amazing things.”



Pawlik, who married his high-school sweetheart and moved to New Mexico for college, said, “To be a soldier and to serve my country is something that’s been instilled in me since I was a kid. I grew up in Pennsylvania. I was walking home from 2nd grade when I was told about 9/11. We were on lock-down that day at school because Flight 93 was flying over Pittsburg. Our job is to just show up on someone’s worst day and try to save them.”



Pawlik added, “Aviation has been my passion since I was three. I love the fact that I can serve my country and community. It’s the best of both worlds. Honestly, it’s the greatest job in the military.”

