Ammo troops; Doing more, with less.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds

In preparation for the Idaho Air National Guard’s wing focus exercise taking place on February 4-6, 2022, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, the 124th Maintenance Squadron’s munition systems specialists focused their attention on implementing agile combat employment concepts, February 2, 2022.



ACE is described by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as “a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum.”



The ammo troops wanted to find a way to build bombs more efficiantly in a forward deployed location. Their solution was testing their capabilities with building Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU-38’s directly on a pallet.



“We needed to find out what our capabilities were and to find the limiting factors for when we forward deploy,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Leeper, a munitions systems specialist with the 124 MXS. “If we are able to send a pallet to a location and build on that it limits the amount of time and resources spent.”



Although other units have attempted building these bombs on a pallet, it is something the 124th ammo troops haven’t attempted until this exercise.



“Our main goal is to become multi-capable Airmen by combining what we do with what the armament systems specialist and be able to share the workload in a deployed location,” said Master Sgt. Michael Cabell, a munitions systems specialist with the 124 MXS. “With the multi-capable Airmen concept, we are able to teach others how to do our job. Instead of sending eight ammo troops and eight weapon troops, we are able to send four of each and share the workload.”



This is a new way of doing things for the wing, proving that Idaho Air National Guardsmen are capable of doing more, with less.