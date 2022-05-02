Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG CELEBRATES THE 2021 AIRMAN OF THE YEAR

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Air National Guard recognized the 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for their achievements during the ceremony held Feb. 5, at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah.

    The Airman of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.

    Chief Master Sergeant Brian Garrett, state command chief and Chief Master Sergeant Martha Castleton, wing command chief narrated the event.

    “I continue to be impressed and proud by the outstanding accomplishments of our Airmen in the Utah Air National Guard” said Garrett, “They have stepped up to serve not only their community, but have answered our nations call around the world.”

    The following individuals received awards during the event’s presentation.

    Employer of the Year - Mr. Russ Nelson from the Minute Man III Program ay Hill AFB

    Civilian of the Year – Mr. Derek Larson from the Wing Staff

    Honor Guard Member of the Year – MSgt Jaime Phair

    Small Team of the Year – 151st Air Refueling Wing Command Post Team

    Large Team of the Year – 130th JISCC Team

    Field Grade Officer of the Year – Major Amy Bocage assigned to 130th Engineering Information Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year – 1st Lt Joseph Leeman assigned to the 151st Maintenance Group

    First Sergeant of the Year – SMSgt Tony Perretta assigned to the 151st Wing Staff Agency

    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – MSgt Maurice McBride assigned to 151st Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group

    Non-commissioned Officer of the Year – TSgt Stetson Vigil assigned to 151st Operations Group

    Airman of the Year – SrA Ciara Loman assigned to 151st Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group

    The Utah Air National Guard Airman, NCO, First Sergeant, and Senior NCO winners will compete at the regional level and may have a chance to compete at the National Guard and Air Force Level to be one of the Air Force’s twelve Outstanding Airman of the Year.

