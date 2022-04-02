Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Pfc. Anthony Saunders | Spc. Seth Helms, a Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Anthony Saunders | Spc. Seth Helms, a Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard, answers questions during the appearance board portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Claude T. Bowers Military Center, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The 60th TC’s BWC challenges Soldiers' knowledge of military operations, basic warrior tasks and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Anthony Saunders / 382nd Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, N.C. — Soldiers assigned to the 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard, compete in the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition held at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022.



The BWC is an annual event that recognizes, develops and evaluates Soldiers who live by the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos, while also promoting esprit de corps throughout the brigade.



“I had a pretty good feeling on how it would go,” said U.S. Army Spc. Seth Helms, a competitor assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group. “I knew there was going to be physical events, that there would be board interviews and everything.”



For this year's brigade BWC, the competitors completed a written essay on the topic of suicide prevention in the armed forces, as well as an appearance board that evaluated the competitors’ military bearing, overall appearance, and military knowledge by a panel of senior noncommissioned officers. Board members asked a variety of grade-appropriate questions including military operations, the military planning process, tactical proficiency, and general Soldier knowledge.



"This was a brand new experience," said Sgt. Christopher Lamboy, a fellow competitor with B Co, 3-20th SF Group, who before his time in the North Carolina Army National Guard served on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.



“This is my first board and competition up to this level, so the only experience I had was videos I found online to help me prepare, as well as working with my NCOICs (non-commissioned officer in charge) to help me get ready,” said Lamboy. “I need to find a balance between bringing in my previous active duty experience, but switching it over to make sure that I'm learning the Army way of doing things.”



Sgt. Lamboy and Spc. Helms will move on to represent their unit and brigade at the state-level competition to be held in March at Camp Butner, North Carolina.