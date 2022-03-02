George H.W. Bush Completes Ammo Onload

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) successfully completed an ammunition onload from Feb. 3-4.



George H.W. Bush was supported by the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). Ammunition and ordnance were brought aboard by connected replenishment (CONREP) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP), supported by Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5.



“There are a lot of moving parts in an operation like this and everyone involved showed incredible tenacity and teamwork,” said Cmdr. Clemente Gattano, George H.W. Bush’s weapons officer. “After 35 years in service, this is my last underway. It’s a great feeling to know that one of my last major evolutions directly supported the warship returning to a deployable status.”



During the evolution George H.W. Bush brought on more than 2 million pounds of ammunition through both VERTREP and CONREP. Originally scheduled for four days, the team safely completed the onload in just two days.



“The training and teamwork of our team pays dividends for the Navy and the nation,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, GHWB’s commanding officer. “I am proud of our Sailors and team. Their mission-focus, critical training, and hard work are our biggest tactical advantages over our adversaries.”

George H.W. Bush’s next step to operational readiness is completing Tailored Ship’s Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP) as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



For more information about George H.W. Bush, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77) pages or head to the official webpage (www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn77).

