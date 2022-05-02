Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    171st Awarded Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The 171st Air Refueling Wing has recently earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020. 
    This OUA is the 11th award of its kind given to the Pittsburgh-based Pennsylvania Air National Guard unit. 
    The 171st was recognized for many accomplishments during this period specifically due to its direct support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, United States Central Command, and United States Indo-Pacific Command with direct involvement in Operations Noble Eagle, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom’s Sentinel. 
    Some other recognitions within the award citation include the mobilization of nearly 250 people (a quarter of the unit) and moving 21.1 tons of cargo. Additionally, the units fleet of KC-135’s flew 5,500 combat missions, offloading over 21-million pounds of jet fuel to receiving aircraft. 
    Finally, a major contributor to receiving the award is the 171st superlative operational flight safety culture and leadership. The wing continued its 62 year, 283,000 flight hour record without a Class A mishap. Class A mishaps occur when there are more than two million dollars in damage to the aircraft, the aircraft is destroyed, or a member of the crew is killed or disabled. Because of this continued strive for excellence, the 171st was recognized as the best Air National Guard Safety Office and garnered the Safety Non-Commissioned Officer and Safety Officer of the year for 2020. 
    All people assigned or attached to the 171st for at least one day during the period for which a unit award was awarded, and who directly contributed to the mission and accomplishments of the unit, are authorized to wear the appropriate award ribbon on their uniforms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 14:13
    Story ID: 414062
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Awarded Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Outstanding Unit Award
    171st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT