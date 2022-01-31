Photo Essay: Airmen, Soldiers participate in cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

More students participating in cold-water immersion training are shown Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



