NAVAL RESERVE UNDERSEA WARFIGHTING DEVELOPMENT CENTER DETACHMENT SAN DIEGO SAYS FAREWELL

The Naval Reserve Undersea Warfighting Development Center Detachment (NR UWDC) held a disestablishment ceremony on January 22, 2022, at the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in San Diego, Calif.



It is unusual for a reserve unit to be disestablished but due to changing priorities and realignment strategies within the force NR UWDC was slated for reorganization. The ceremony served to recognize the efforts of the members of the unit as well as the legacy and contributions NR UWDC provided to the Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC), the Navy, and the United States.



Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, UWDC, was the guest speaker at the event.



“As the Commander of UWDC, I knew that I always had talent on the bench, and when your jersey number was called you’d be ready to get in the game. [As you transition to your new jobs], I know that you will stay ready to answer the call to stand the watch to protect our nation and the freedoms we enjoy. As somber as it feels to disestablish a command, it is also important to understand that this marks a new beginning for the Undersea Enterprise.”



NR UWDC San Diego was established with the realignment of the active-duty Naval Mine and Antisubmarine Warfare Center into the UWDC and Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. The Naval Mine and Antisubmarine Warfare Center was itself forged out of previous the fleet antisubmarine warfare command in San Diego. Each of the commands’ missions centered on the development of undersea or antisubmarine warfighting tactics and training delivery to the fleet. As the active-duty commands’ missions and names changed so did the Navy Reserve units assigned to augment them.



Capt. Kenyon Kellogg, Commanding Officer, NR UWDC, San Diego spoke to the challenges the unit faced during the COVID era and how they were able to thrive and overcome them,



“During the past two years, while maintaining 100 percent deployment readiness we supported our Commander’s multifaceted lines of effort providing 800 plus man-days each year. All the while, managing through one of the greatest shocks to the global population in 100 years. These past two years were a huge challenge. I’m proud to stand here in front of you today. Well done.”

Kellogg concluded his remarks with bittersweet thanks to the unit.

“It has been an absolute Honor and Privilege to be your Naval Reserve Undersea Warfighting Development Center Commanding Officer. While I may never earn the right to wear the Navy Dolphins upon my chest, it has been with great esteem to have worked with the Navy’s best.”



The UWDC mission is to lead undersea superiority, enabling decisive effects from or in the undersea domain when and where the operational commander directs. Based in Groton, it also has detachments in Norfolk and San Diego.

