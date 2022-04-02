Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to deploying troops via videoconference Feb. 4 at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to deploying troops via videoconference Feb. 4 at Fort Drum. Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, introduced her to the audience of Soldiers at the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 4, 2022) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum via a videoconference Feb. 4, to thank them for their service and to wish them well before they depart for Europe.



She was originally scheduled to meet the troops in person, but a winter storm canceled the visit.



“The governor really wanted to be here in person to show her appreciation,” said Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “This was important to her, and it always means a lot when they can see the Soldiers and family members and personally talk with them.”



Hochul said that what these Soldiers are doing – leaving their families and friends on short notice – is an extraordinary example of patriotism.



“There is something so powerful knowing that you are willing to drop everything and respond to that call when the country needs you,” she said.



“I am so grateful and humbled to have a chance to speak with you,” she continued. “We will pray for your safe return, and know that your families are well taken care of. You are all part of a great family at Fort Drum.”



Beagle said that this is the second time in the past several months when a unit from Fort Drum was called to rapidly deploy.



“The nation is never going to ask us if we’re ready. They’re going to expect it,” he said. “No notice, and you’re ready to go. That is the epitome of what we are about and what we do here.”