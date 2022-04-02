Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum

    Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum

    Photo By Michael Strasser | N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to deploying troops via videoconference Feb. 4 at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 4, 2022) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum via a videoconference Feb. 4, to thank them for their service and to wish them well before they depart for Europe.

    She was originally scheduled to meet the troops in person, but a winter storm canceled the visit.

    “The governor really wanted to be here in person to show her appreciation,” said Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “This was important to her, and it always means a lot when they can see the Soldiers and family members and personally talk with them.”

    Hochul said that what these Soldiers are doing – leaving their families and friends on short notice – is an extraordinary example of patriotism.

    “There is something so powerful knowing that you are willing to drop everything and respond to that call when the country needs you,” she said.

    “I am so grateful and humbled to have a chance to speak with you,” she continued. “We will pray for your safe return, and know that your families are well taken care of. You are all part of a great family at Fort Drum.”

    Beagle said that this is the second time in the past several months when a unit from Fort Drum was called to rapidly deploy.

    “The nation is never going to ask us if we’re ready. They’re going to expect it,” he said. “No notice, and you’re ready to go. That is the epitome of what we are about and what we do here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:51
    Story ID: 414031
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum
    Governor Hochul speaks with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    deployment
    N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT