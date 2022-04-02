COMSUBPAC Announces Battle "E" Winners

PEARL HARBOR — Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) announced the COMSUBPAC winners of the 2021 Battle Efficiency (“E”) Competition Awards, Jan. 1.



The Battle “E” competition is conducted to strengthen and evaluate both command and overall Force warfighting readiness and to recognize outstanding command performance. The criterion for the Battle “E” Award is the overall readiness of a crew to execute its combat mission.



“Competition for Battle ‘E’ Awards was extremely tough,” said Jablon. “These awards recognize commands which were evaluated during the past year to have attained the highest overall or departmental readiness to carry out their wartime mission.”



COMSUBPAC Battle “E” winners are the following:



At Sea Category:

USS Missouri (SSN 780), Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1

USS Seawolf (SSN 21), Submarine Development Group 5

USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), CSS-7

USS Hampton (SSN 767), CSS-11

USS Key West (SSN 722), CSS-15

USS Maine (SSBN 741), Blue and Gold Crews, CSS-17

USS Ohio (SSGN 726), Blue and Gold Crews, CSS-19



Submarine Tender Category:

USS Frank Cable (AS 40)



Shipyard Category:

USS Topeka (SSN 754)



Special Category:

Arco (ARDM 5)

Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1

Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck



“Battle ‘E’ award winners have proven their ability to exceed expectations under complex circumstances in one of the most challenging and dynamic environments on earth,” said COMSUBPAC Force Master Chief Jason Avin. “They have pushed themselves to improve every day by honestly assessing their strengths and weaknesses, and by holding each Sailor at their commands accountable to helping find solutions to problems. Bravo Zulu to every member of these elite teams for a job well done.”



These ships were considered the most ready for combat throughout the year and were judged based on their warfighting readiness; mission accomplishments; self-assessments and ability to improve; ability to innovate; and resiliency in executing the ship’s schedule.



“Each crew member can be justifiably proud of their contribution to improve Pacific Submarine Force combat readiness,” said Jablon. “I am extremely proud of your outstanding performance. Well done and congratulations.”



The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

