    LOGCAP Support Brigade unit deploying soon to support Central Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Story by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A LOGCAP Support Brigade unit will soon be heading off to support contract operations in an overseas theater.

    The 4th LOGCAP Support Battalion will be deploying about 19 to 22 Soldiers to a location in the Central Command theater somewhere in the Middle East, a unit official said. While deployed, it will report to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Arifijan, Kuwait.

    The 401st AFSB is one of seven brigades that are part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal.

    The 4th LOGCAP Spt. Bn. is one of five battalions within the LOGCAP Spt. Bde. and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. The brigade is under the U.S. Army Reserve Sustainment Command.

    LOGCAP, or Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, is a program administered by ASC to provide contingency support to augment the Army force structure. The LSB provides military supporting/augmentation capability to LOGCAP.

    In December, the unit was busy at RIA preparing for this deployment, which should last about nine months, said Master Sgt. Joseph Robinson Jr., who will serve as the noncommissioned officer in charge during the deployment.

    The officer in charge will be Maj. Anthony Boyd.

    The training the unit conducted was referred to as a CORE 22.1 Culminating Training Exercise. CORE stands for Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise.

    According to Capt. Alicia Mondragon, Human Resources officer, LOGCAP Spt. Bde., this is the first time she believes that Rock Island Arsenal has hosted this type of CORE.

    PowerPoint slides of the exercise stated the key objectives were to develop competency, identify weakness, recognize excellence, and evaluate ability to perform wartime mission. Essentially, it is a training exercise used to prepare and certify Soldiers for deployment.

    “Soldiers arrived to Rock Island and received a pre-brief with a schedule of upcoming training. All Soldiers received five days of classroom LOGCAP training to be performed during their deployment,” said Robinson.

    Robinson said the unit’s mission is to help the requiring activity (Army units) to work with contractors to obtain services such as dining facilities, latrines, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation -- basically base life support needs for daily sustainment in a deployed environment.

    The unit also has the benefit from experience from a previous deployment that began in October 2018 to Afghanistan, also for nine months, Robinson said.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 15:16
    Story ID: 414025
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 17
    LOGCAP
    deployment
    ASC
    Army Reserve Sustainment Command

