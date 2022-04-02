Joint Training Exercise Fosters Relationships Between MSCPAC, Navy Reservists

Navy Reservists from the Military Sealift Command Pacific Headquarters Unit and the staff of Military Sealift Command Pacific participated Exercise Keen Edge in San Diego.



Six reservists, working together with the MSCPAC operations team, participated in two weeks of simulated, contingency scenarios during the “Table Top” exercise. The exercise focused on a simulated war scenario, with MSC coordinating combat logistics services to Navy forces in the Indo Pacific Command Theater.



During the exercise, the team ran a real-world scenario during this exercise, which gave them the opportunity to learn how to support a real world scenario in a controlled environment, in an operation support position with MSC and Commander THIRD FLEET.



Exercise Keen Edge provided the reservists and the MSCPAC Operations Department the unique opportunity to train together. Sharing the watch standing duties, and problem solving scenarios, allowed each group to see the other’s processes and personalities, strengthening the ability to execute operations in a contingency.



“Working with the MSCPAC team has been really great, explained Lt. Nadine Harrison MSCPAC HQ Unit Officer in Charge. “It has been really helpful seeing how the different groups handle different things, as well as their processes, especially logistics, which is something MSC reservists seem to support frequently.”



According to Harrison, one of the biggest take-aways from Exercise Keen Edge, was developing and overall understanding of MSC’s ships, units and ports.



“A challenge for me was understanding the capabilities of the MSC ships and the ports,” said Harrison. “These aren’t things where you can do a ton of research on the outside, but they are things you can learn from the more senior and experienced team members. I really feel like what I have learned this past two weeks, are things that I can take back to my unit; things that will help us better support Military Sealift Command in a real-world mission.”



The sentiment was mirrored by the MSCPAC team, who saw the benefits of training closely with the MSCPAC HQ reservists.



“I definitely see the benefits of an exercise like this, and working jointly with the reserve unit, “said Lt. Cmdr. Trisha Kelly, MSCPAC ReserveProgram Director, and Exercise Keen Edge participant. “There are things that you can only learn by doing. The opportunity to participate in and exercise, with the people who we will be working with in a real-world scenario, allowed us to develop strong relationships, as well as to create a unified way of attacking problems and working seamlessly with people we don’t work with in a day to day setting.



This is not the first time MSCPAC’s Operations Department and the MSCPAC HQ Unit have participated in and integrated exercise. In 2021, the team took this concept into Exercise Pacific Sentry, putting into play the idea that in a real world scenario, the team would be working seamlessly together.



Exercise Keen Edge 2022 is one exercise in a series of training exercise that focus on joint training integration among U.S. forces. It was designed to exercise U.S. Pacific Command headquarters staff and command components in a real world, operational level of war scenario.

