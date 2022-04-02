Team CCAD, meet new Managing Director of Components Rick Stevenson

As part of the reorganization strategy, Rick Stevenson was recently promoted to the position of managing director for components at Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas.



His responsibilities will include providing awareness of developments within components and ensuring appropriate implementation of policies meet CCAD’s mission and Army objectives.



Components include rotor blade, engine and transmission maintenance and repair. Current modernization efforts in components include blue light scanning which comprises digital assembly of components and failure identification; and Joint Autonomous Repair Verification and Inspection System II which will assist in identifying H-60 main rotor blade repairs.

"The greatest gift as a leader is the willingness to learn and to change as needed - and that, as uncomplicated as it sounds, creates both physical and emotional miracles," said Stevenson.



One of his goals is to maintain the highest quality standard while reducing cost, managing on-time production schedules, improving customer service and retaining a skilled, flexible workforce.



After serving 30 years in the U.S. Navy, Stevenson began his career at CCAD as an ISO 9000 quality assurance auditor. He was a mustang, meaning he rose from the highest levels of the enlisted ranks - master chief avionics technician - to lieutenant commander in aircraft maintenance.



His civilian career track also included assignments as the director of accessories & rotor blade production - also known as the “House of DARB”; the foreign object disposal prevention program manager; night superintendent for quality assurance; chief of Quality Control Power Plants Branch; chief of Aircraft Quality Control Branch; and director of quality management.



He is also certified as a Level III acquisition professional for production, quality and manufacturing.



As he reflects on his professional accomplishments, Stevenson said he believes the secret to his success is to “embrace the challenge to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations as a leader.”



Four philosophies also govern how he conducts business: use common sense; take care of your people; lead by example and follow your heart and training.

