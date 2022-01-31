Fourth generation Medical Division Architectural-Engineering services contract awarded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville awarded the $200 million multiple award indefinite delivery contract Jan. 19 to provide architect-engineer services in support of the Medical Division Architectural-Engineering program and its customers. An IDC is an acquisition vehicle awarded to one or more vendors to facilitate the delivery of supply and service orders.



The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, supports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by providing specialized technical expertise through centrally managed programs in support of national interests.



The Center’s Medical Division provides outfitting and transition, repair and renewal and operations and maintenance engineering services to Department of Defense medical facilities around the world.



This fourth-generation award supports the Defense Health Agency, its subordinate medical services (U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine, and the Air Force Medical Support Agency), and other non-Department of Defense customers by providing full-service specialized medical facility architecture, engineering, and planning services to support the medical Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization program.



The scope of services includes design and engineering for hospitals, clinics, medical administration buildings, health facilities, warehouses, and wellness centers.



The contracts will support locations throughout the contiguous United States, U.S. Territories, and the Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, and Germany. The ordering period totals seven years, from 2022-29.



The contract capacity is shared among five small businesses. The awarded firms are: Global Engineering Solutions; GoldenWolf-EwingCole; Health Facility Solutions Company; Shadpour Consulting Engineers, Inc.; Sherlock, Smith, & Adams, Inc.

