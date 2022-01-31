Range Renovations

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point is no stranger to renovations. Since 2018, the air station has seen its fair share of construction, including repaved roads, torn down buildings, and most recently, a newly renovated range.

Recently, the station’s ranges, the pistol, action and rifle ranges, went through a series of changes. To start, the pistol range received a new automated target systems to help improve the ranges overall performance. The action range has a new pneumatics system that operates a set of steel and moving facing targets. As for the rifle range, the berm behind it was revamped to maintain environmental compliancy. Shooting barricades were implemented on the 100 and 200 yard line to facilitate the Marine Corps’ new Annual Rifle Qualification (ARQ) course.

“One of the reasons we got the action range up and running is to create a more dynamic training environment where Marines have to move, think, communicate, react and shoot,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Adam Adam, MCAS Cherry Point range complex officer in charge. “We’re able to shorten the curve between training and combat now that we are able to present targets more similar to what Marines would see in a combat scenario.”

However, there are still some significant changes to come. In the next three to five years, a new two-story range building will be constructed. This new complex will be home to the range house, the range’s workshop, and the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT). The relocated ISMT will allow more Marines to receive extra training.

“If any units want to conduct additional training, we’re always open for business. We are here to support the installation in anything they need as it relates to marksmanship training” Adam said. “Reach out to myself or my office at any time.”

