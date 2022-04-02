NAVFAC Atlantic Awards a Modification Under a Firm-fixed-Price Contract in Support of Navy’s SIOP

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic has awarded a $44,337,767 modification under a firm-fixed-price contract to Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services, LLC.



The $44,337,767 modification brings the total contract amount to $133,858,722.



Under the contract that supports Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), the New Berlin, Wisconsin based awardee is required to design, fabricate, assemble, shop test, deliver, install, inspect, field test and make ready for use one 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane to be installed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Work on the crane will be performed in New Berlin and is expected to be completed by November 2025.



“As part of SIOP’s capital equipment program, this new service portal crane will provide needed heavy lift capability to PSNSY & IMF. With a boom height of 195 feet, the new crane will have state-of-the art mechanical systems and modern safety devices that meet current and future mission requirements of the shipyard,” SIOP Program Manager Capt. Warren LeBeau said. “This crane will improve the shipyard’s operational efficiency to deliver combat ready ships to the fleet



SIOP is a joint effort between NAVFAC, Naval Sea Systems Command, and Commander, Navy Installations Command to recapitalize and modernize the infrastructure at the Navy's four public shipyards, including repairing and modernizing dry docks, recapitalizing and reconfiguring shipyard facilities, and modernizing the shipyards' industrial plant equipment.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/SIOP/.



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.



