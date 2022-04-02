2nd Transportation Battalion conducts historic implementation of Condition-Based Maintenance Plus readiness initiative

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVR) are staged in a line...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVR) are staged in a line after receiving the installation of data loggers affiliated with the Condition-Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) program on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. CBM+ is a maintenance and supply strategy that integrates process improvement, failure data, and technology to influence maintenance actions, increase equipment availability, and improve fleet management. 2nd Transportation Battalion is the first unit in the Fleet Marine Force to install data loggers affiliated with CBM+. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – From the sands of Twentynine Palms to the shores of Camp Lejeune, the Marine Corps has been testing its latest maintenance tracking equipment and is now fielding it to the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) for the first time ever – starting with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.



2nd Transportation Battalion (TB), a subordinate command of Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, installed new logistics data-tracking loggers affiliated with the program known as Condition-Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) on the unit’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVR) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2022.



CBM+ is a maintenance and supply framework which integrates process improvement, failure data, and technology to influence maintenance actions, increase equipment availability, and improve fleet management.



“The Marine Corps is using CBM+ because it allows us to be more cost effective while maintaining reliability, safety, and lifecycle goals,” said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jesus Villalobos, the battalion motor transportation officer with 2nd TB. “It takes away unnecessary maintenance and wasted labor hours.”



On February 1, contractors with the Department of Defense started installing CBM+ into more than 75 JLTVs and MTVRs. Once the implementation across the FMF is complete, more than 300 tactical vehicles will have the data-tracking capability.



The contractors also installed a unit-based wireless access point to collect and manage the data transmitted from the vehicles.



“The data scaling effort being conducted at Camp Lejeune allows us to collect, transmit, store, analyze, and act on the electronic data generated by a vehicle in an automated manner,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samuel B. Fitzmaurice, an operations and research analyst with Headquarters Marine Corps, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, Materiel Management and Readiness Branch. “The insights gleaned from this data will help the Marine maintainer target specific areas on a vehicle for inspection and preventative maintenance.”



CBM+ takes advantage of certain enablers to schedule maintenance based on real-time trend analysis of its data network, which predicts when a predetermined failure threshold may be crossed.



The transition to more proactive maintenance strategies will result in fewer equipment failures and an increase in overall readiness. “We are moving forward with the times,” said Villalobos.



To meet the challenges of an ever-changing operational environment, Marine Corps units must be able to predict when maintenance will be required to ensure operational availability of combat essential equipment and optimal utilization of maintenance facilities.



Motor transport readiness is a critical capability throughout the FMF. Without a reliable maintenance program, the motor transportation enterprise, along with its operators and maintainers, will not be able to support mission requirements.



Through a combination of predictive maintenance concepts, enabling technologies, and data analytics, CBM+ strategies will transform sustainment to achieve better performance and affordability.

It all starts with the Marines of 2nd MLG who are establishing the CBM+ standard for the entire FMF.



“A comprehensive approach to CBM+ using all five elements of condition monitoring is the future of ground equipment maintenance,” said Fitzmaurice. “The current data scaling effort, which introduces an automated means for electronic diagnostic data offload, is only one component of a full-spectrum CBM+ ecosystem, but it is an important step in maturing the practices that contribute to a culture of CBM+.”