PS Magazine: 2021 Year-in-Review Articles Now Available

Redstone Arsenal, AL – With the close of calendar year 2021, PS Magazine launched yet another initiative to support its mission of informing Army readiness: year-in-review (YIR) articles.



These articles provide a review of the major themes and popular topics covered in each of its category areas, such as combat vehicles, aviation, communications, electronics, small arms and tactical vehicles, among others. They’re another way PS Magazine packages its content to make it more accessible and helpful to its readers.



As most followers of the magazine know, PS started out as a pocket-sized, cartoon-illustrated magazine, printed monthly, but evolved to a fully-online information portal in late 2019. This new platform reduced the amount of time it took articles to go from draft to publication from four to five months down to a few weeks.



The magazine’s staff spent 2020 becoming accustomed to its new online platform and exploring the new opportunities it provided, while continuing to publish articles with useful preventive maintenance and supply information almost daily.



Some of the new initiatives or opportunities it created were its “I Own This” recognition program, its leader interview series and its fleet pages.



The “I Own This” program recognizes and features maintainers who go the extra mile by taking full ownership of their assigned vehicles, aircraft and equipment to make sure all preventive maintenance is completed, while encouraging peers to do the same.



The leader interview series focuses on leaders and experts who share their insights on how they approach their organization’s mission to sustain and advance Army readiness.



The fleet pages aggregate content by system or commodity type — such as rifles, excavators, Stryker or Apache — onto a single page, making it easier for readers to focus on that fleet for which they are responsible.



Not only did the magazine write a YIR article for each major category of equipment it covers on a routine basis, it also wrote one on the website’s visitor metrics. In calendar year 2021, PS Magazine had 313,465 visitors, accounting for 1,132,583 page views on the website.



[Story by Frank Chase Jr., Writer-Editor, PS Magazine and posted by Robert Hill]

