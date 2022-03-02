8th TSC Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill for Pacific Pathways

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | 8th Theater Sustainment Command future operations planners utilized a floor sized map...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | 8th Theater Sustainment Command future operations planners utilized a floor sized map with pieces that represented Army Prepositioned Stocks to display all the elements participating in Pacific Pathways 2022 on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Feb. 03, 2022. The drill gave leaders a detailed representation of the operational environment to exhibit how the Army plans to implement floating stock for the first time ever, in sustaining its forces in the Pacific. see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a rehearsal of concept drill for upcoming logistical operations in support of Pacific Pathways 2022, a series of U.S. Army Pacific led exercises that support security in the Indo-Pacific region. Planners from the 8th TSC‘s future operations team presented the 8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, with a visual model developed through the Army Design Methodology planning process to highlight the planned movement of Army Prepositioned Stocks (APS) to support the exercises. The drill gave leaders a detailed representation of the operational environment to exhibit how the Army plans to implement floating stock for the first time ever, in sustaining its forces in the Pacific.



Micro-view map imagery of the Indo-Pacific and Subic Bay, Philippines covered a large section of floor at a designated Pearl Harbor complex where the drill took place. Miniature representations of vessels and APS were fixed along the map to represent each asset that will be utilized in the coming months. Soldiers and officers of the 8th TSC communicated via Army 365 - TEAMS with numerous Joint Force units set to support exercises Balikatan in the Philippines and Cobra Gold in Thailand. The drill illustrated what the next iteration of Pacific Pathways’ support operations will look like for commanders to forecast any possible friction points there could be in executing the mission.



8th TSC future operations planner, Cpt. Max Tresnack, helped to guide each piece on the map representing APS floating vessels and logistical elements participating in Pacific Pathways. The visual representation allowed leaders, at the complex and on TEAMS, to assess the feasibility of their unit’s movement and maneuvers that ensure strategic readiness and commitment to allies in the Southeast Pacific region.



“The big takeaway from here is the uniting of the joint logistics enterprise, and the ROC drill being the forcing function to pull all these entities together, because it’s not going to take just the 8th TSC,” said Tresnack. “It’s going to take the 402nd Army Field Support Battalion, the 413th Contracting Support Brigade, and the Military Sealift Command to organize bringing the vessels into port. It’s a lot of entities and our theater sustainment command for the pacific pulls all these people together to make sure we’re on the same page.”



The 8th TSC staff presided over the ROC drill as members of the senior sustainment mission headquarters in the Pacific. The future operations team developed a comprehensive look at how elements including the U.S. Transportation Command, Army Materiel Command, MSC, 402nd AFSBn and the host nation countries plan to execute successful logistics operations for Pacific Pathways.



8th TSC’s future operations director, Lt. Col. Jimmy Chang, advised the unit’s command team on each step of the synchronization between Joint Forces and allied partners that make the first of a kind mission possible.

“It’s important to show our ability to plan, execute, and to respond rapidly to show U.S. power projection capabilities,” said Chang. “Part of this planning all feeds into the action and execution of that. It’s important to show all phases of the operation to include the rehearsal of concept and that’s what we’re doing here today.”



The 8th TSC hosted ROC drill illuminated the concept of fixed APS vessels west of the International Dateline supporting the logistical needs of the U.S. Army Pacific and host nations during strategic exercises. Pathways gives an overview of how the Theater Army employs it’s land forces, at size and scale, through strategic movement, operational maneuver, and tactical rehearsals. The 8th TSC’s mission is to plan and synchronize theater distribution and sustainment operations with its joint logistics enterprise partners, stabilizing and securing the Indo-Asia Pacific Region.