    Photo Essay: January sunrise at Fort McCoy

    January sunrise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A winter sunrise is shown Jan. 31, 2022, over the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The day's weather that morning included below-zero cold temperatures.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 14:31
    Story ID: 413939
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: January sunrise at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

