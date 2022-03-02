Courtesy Photo | G-2 educates workforce on continuous vetting process, urges employees to stay involved.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | G-2 educates workforce on continuous vetting process, urges employees to stay involved. see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense recently implemented a phased risk-managed approach to better protect national security, ensure the trustworthiness of the national security workforce and mitigate insider threat incidents.

Instead of reinvestigating secret security clearances every ten years or top secret clearances every six years, the DoD is now continuously vetting clearance holders.



Under the continuous vetting program, the DoD Consolidated Adjudications Facility randomly runs automated checks of commercial and government data sources. These sources scan for criminal activity, suspicious financial activity, public records, foreign travel and court activity on a daily, monthly, quarterly or annual basis. With all automated checks being conducted continuously, the need for six- and 10-year reinvestigations is now obsolete.



Security clearances are evaluated against 13 adjudicative standards ranging from criminal conduct to financial considerations to use of information technology. It is imperative holders of security clearances take an active role in protecting their security clearance.



How do you do this? Remember those questions about finances, drugs, alcohol and criminal activity when you last completed a SF-86 via the electronic security questionnaire known as eQip? Avoid those issues if at all possible!



The leading adjudicative standard that places security clearances and jobs in jeopardy is financial.



What can you do? Pay your bills, keep accounts in good standing and contact G-2 Personnel Security for advice prior to accounts going delinquent. If you have delinquent accounts, contact G-2 PERSEC now. Take a moment to review self-report requirements and all



13 adjudicative standards here: https://www.dni.gov/files/NCSC/documents/Regulations/SEAD-4-Adjudicative-Guidelines-U.pdf



Take an active role in maintaining your security clearance! Personnel are required to self-report changes or incidents that may impact their security clearance eligibility. Should a life event occur, it is imperative you consult with your security manager and obtain guidance on self-reporting.



Self-reporting in and of itself is not a reason to revoke or deny eligibility for access to classified information and may go far in receiving a favorable adjudication of the incident and protecting your security clearance.



Whether you are a Soldier, civilian or contractor, maintaining an active security clearance is essential to your ability to work for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is a personal responsibility.



If you have any questions regarding the management of your security clearance, consult your security manager or contact G-2 PERSEC.



More information can be found here: https://www.dcsa.mil/mc/pv/cv/ and https://news.clearancejobs.com/2021/10/01/all-dod-security-clearance-holders-now-enrolled-in-continuous-vetting/