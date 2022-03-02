15th Intelligence Squadron inactivates, 20th IS Detachment 1 activates to provide specialized analysis and SIGINT capabilities

The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing held a combined 15th Intelligence Squadron inactivation, and 20th Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1 activation ceremony, Feb. 2, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



The purpose for the inactivation and activation of the 15 IS and 20 IS, Det 1 units resulted from a need to better meet the demands of future operating environments. With this action, the 363d ISR Group has reshaped its operations and manpower to meet all-domain targeting requirements for Information Warfare Convergence and Joint All-Domain Operations. It was accomplished by realigning existing manpower into regionally-focused, all-domain targeting squadrons, according to the 363d ISR Group Organizational Change Request (OCR).



During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kareen Hart relinquished command of the 15 IS. To signify the squadron’s inactivation, Hart, along with U.S. Air Force Col. Nishawn Smagh, 363d ISR Group commander, cased the squadron’s guidon.



“Today is a great day,” said Smagh. “It highlights the leadership of Lt. Col. Hart, marks growth for our enterprise, and welcomes a new ISR commander.”



According to Smagh, the new 20 IS, Det 1 will have big shoes to fill and much to get done.



“They’ll of course partner with the 20 IS, but also transition their mission focus to the CENTCOM AOR in support of AFCENT and multiple security challenges that exist in that theater.”



Existing 15 IS regionally-focused Target Systems Analysis (TSA) flights will be realigned to 17 IS, 20 IS, and 36 IS to establish integrated TSA missions within those units, which will create squadrons with embedded all-domain expertise, the full spectrum of targeting capabilities, and the ability to focus on a single Air Component to streamline warfighter integration for the current and future fights, according to the OCR.



Prior to relinquishing command, Hart was presented the Meritorious Service Medal.



“For the past 19 months, Lt. Col. Hart superbly commanded the Airmen of the 15 IS, amid the pandemic, in the production of 28 TSAs, supporting six OPLANs (Operation Plans) and five CCMDs (Combatant Commands),” said Smagh. “She also led the production of a groundbreaking target study on an adversary finance and logistics system which directly supported actions by the Department of State and the Department of Treasury.”



Before rendering her final salute as the commander of the Fight’n Eagles, Hart gave her final remarks.



“I know there are many in the audience – both in person and virtually – who have called this [15 IS] squadron home,” said Hart. “My thanks to all of you for the incredible legacy you left us, and for constantly pushing to make the unit better. Since its humble beginnings in 2008, you are the ones who helped it grow and evolve. We always knew we stood on the shoulders of giants.”



Hart also challenged her fellow commanders to continue taking care of their Airmen and seeking out their hidden talents and passions.



“I’d like to address the 20 IS, Det 1 personnel – now, you become ‘Varmint Killers’ and join the Best D*** Targeting Squadron – a squadron with a rich heritage dating back to World War II,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Durham. “From photographic and combat mapping missions in the Pacific, aerial reconnaissance of Soviet missile sites during the Cuban Missile Crisis, combat reconnaissance mission in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, to the Global War on Terrorism and great power competition of our current generations, we have been a squadron that pursues excellence in order to continue to grow our legacy and pave the way for others to follow. We welcome you to the 20th family!”



Following the 20 IS, Det 1 activation, U.S. Air Force Maj. John Campbell received the guidon signifying his assumption of the new squadron.



“Lt. Col. Hart, ma’am, I owe a significant portion of the success I’ve experienced over the past two years to your leadership and the highly innovative, effective culture you’ve instilled into your Eagles,” said Campbell.



Before the conclusion of ceremony, Campbell received his first salute as the commander of the 20 IS, Det 1.



“To the men and women of the Detachment – you’ve got a powerful legacy from both the 15th IS and the 20th,” said Campbell. “You’ve met the challenges of the last few years with strength and an incredible drive to make us and our customers better warfighters, and that gives me the utmost confidence that you'll be able to deliver an even more incredible result as we re-mission to a new theater, a new AOR, and a new structure. As your leader, I'll be the biggest advocate for you, your development, and your mission, working together to show the enterprise that we truly are the best d*** targeting detachment … period!”

