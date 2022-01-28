FIRST NCR Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (January 28, 2022) - Capt. Marc F. Williams relieved Capt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (January 28, 2022) - Capt. Marc F. Williams relieved Capt. Jennifer L. Donahue as commander of First Naval Construction Regiment (FIRST NCR), Friday, January 28, in a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum of Port Hueneme, located on Naval Base Ventura County. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (January 28, 2022) - Capt. Marc F. Williams relieved Capt. Jennifer L. Donahue as commander of First Naval Construction Regiment (FIRST NCR), Friday, January 28, in a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum of Port Hueneme, located on Naval Base Ventura County.



Rear Adm. Christopher A. Asselta, Deputy Commander for NCF, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and Capt. Matthew C. Riethmiller, Commander, Naval Construction Group ONE officiated the event.



Rear Adm. Asseleta addressed the participants, guests and those watching virtually at the change of command ceremony about the importance of the Seabee community within the current battlespace and showed his great appreciation for Capt. Donahue’s dedication and accomplishments.



“Today we face an environment of strategic competition. Our adversaries are building up and continue to reach further and in their wake is diminished speech, expression and assembly, the very antithesis to our founding. We can not wait for it.” said Asseleta.



“You took command and then you empowered your sailors allowing them to take action and be an active part in the success of First Naval Construction Regiment. Despite all of the challenges brought on by Covid-19, FIRST NCR pushed ahead to meet all training and deployment requirements to support the fleet's strategic objectives, "said Asseleta.



“This is your legacy.” said Asseleta. “ I believe one of the great hallmarks of effective leadership is to leave the organization better than you found it and without a doubt you've done that. “



Capt. Riethmiller spoke on the importance of leadership especially with the difficulties reserve sailors face while striving to complete the mission.



“One of the best leadership lessons I've learned is while doing things the right way is important, it is not as important as doing the right things, even if you may personally suffer for it,” said Riethmiller. ”Their field exercise last year was incredible and it's incredibly difficult to do this job part time and excel at it. I do this full time and know the challenges and her team absolutely smoked it.”



Capt. Donahue’s retirement celebrates 27 years of honorable and faithful service to the nation. While looking back on her career, Capt. Donahue thanked the sailors of FIRST NCR for their diligence in completing the mission while facing the Covid-19 pandemic.



“This is the most die hard, resilient, can-do group that you will ever meet. Obstacle after obstacle kept getting thrown in our way and we kept going after it. It didn't matter. Over, around, under, we found ways so that we can get our battalions ready for the fight. This is my legacy and I am proud of it.” said Donahue.



Capt. Marc F. Williams, a native of La Mesa, CA, takes charge of FIRST NCR following an assignment as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C.



“It is my great privilege and honor to be able to represent and have this opportunity to lead this organization.” said Williams. “To the FIRST NCR family, I look forward to working with you and to continue to build upon the can-do legacy on display here today.” said Williams.



Homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, FIRST NCR exercises command and control over assigned Navy, Marine Corps and/or Joint Commands in contingency and peacetime missions. It

is currently assigned administrative and operational control of NMCB 18, NMCB 22, and NMCB 25.