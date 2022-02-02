Tyndall continues rebuild with housing upgrades

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— After Hurricane Michael devastated Tyndall Air Force Base in 2018, a unique opportunity was presented to adapt and rebuild the base. Now, over three years later, Tyndall is continuing to transform into the “Installation of the Future.”



Many changes are coming to Tyndall, including upgrades to housing.



The 325th Civil Engineer Squadron is working with contractors to install fences and gates around the Felix Lake Housing area to add an extra layer of protection. The fencing, along natural barriers, aims to prevent unauthorized access to this area as it is currently deemed unsafe.



With nearly 500 houses still vacant due to damages from the storm, animals and spectators are attracted to the site.



“People often drive through these areas to see the destruction left after the storm,” said Cortland Saunders, 325th CES housing element chief. “Construction debris, damaged homes and wildlife are all potential dangers to Airmen and their families.”



The 7,200 feet of fencing will secure the houses throughout their vacancy and add an additional layer of protection once families begin to move in.

While Felix Lake Housing is waiting for a start date for renovation, Redfish Point Housing already has plans in motion. Upon completion, Redfish Point Housing will have two-story duplex homes for enlisted service members in grade one through six, as well as two-story single residences available for grade seven through nine, and officer ranks from grade one to four.



“Balfour Beatty Communities resumed work in Redfish Point earlier this month, with plans to turnover 15 homes per month for occupancy beginning in August 2022,” explained Donna Barber, 325th CES installation management flight chief.



Ensuring the safety of Airmen and their families remains a top priority at Tyndall. Beginning reconstruction of Redfish Point Housing and installing fences around Felix Lake Housing are two more steps forward in recovery, allowing Airmen to continue to focus on the mission.

