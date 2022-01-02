DENTAC leadership participate in validation exercise

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Staff. Sgt. Adrian Michel, dental noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Bliss...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Staff. Sgt. Adrian Michel, dental noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Bliss Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) climbed a rope at the warrior confidence course during a Senior Enlisted Validation Exercise – Reoccurring Event (SEVERE) on Fort Bliss, Jan. 19, 2022. The purpose of training was to validate and certify senior enlisted leaders, and to share their knowledge and experience with junior noncommissioned officers. see less | View Image Page

Fort Bliss Dental Activity (DENTAC) held a Senior Enlisted Validation Exercise – Reoccurring Event (SEVERE) on Jan. 19-21, 2022 on Fort Bliss for senior noncommissioned officers from across Dental Health Command-Central (DHC-C).



The three-day event combined senior-enlisted members and junior non-commissioned officers in a series of scenarios that tested their physical strength, mental and leadership capabilities. Sgt. Maj. Dennis Gillispie, senior enlisted advisor, DHC-C, explained the importance of the validation exercise.



“Leaders will participate in both a physically and mentally challenging exercise while receiving mentorship and professional development from the DHC-C sergeant majors and peers. The purpose of this event is to validate and certify Leaders, and to share knowledge and experience while building esprit de corps and camaraderie amongst the Region’s most senior enlisted leaders and their selected NCOs,” said Gillispie.



Exercise scenarios included a confidence course, shoot house, combat water survival training, and foot march.



1st Sgt. Igor Cavalcante, DENTAC senior enlisted non-commissioned officer, said incorporating realistic training into the existing DHC-C standards provides Soldiers with a broader understanding of the requirements for the U.S. Army medical enterprise.



During the planning portion of exercise, the participants learned about the eight-step training model.



“The eight-step training model is the process of creating training and sustaining training. To accomplish this Army directive, the Army must develop leaders who can innovate and thrive in the complex and dynamic environments that reflect conditions we will likely face,” said Cavalcante.



Gillispie emphasized that senior leaders who complete the validation exercise demonstrate the ability to perform the same actions as younger Soldiers.



“It is extremely important that our senior enlisted leaders train and go through the same rigorous events that we ask our Soldiers to do during certain schools and competitions. This enhances comradely amongst my senior NCOs and shows them what type of training opportunities they can have at their own installations,” said Gillispie.



DHC-C provides command and control for DENTACs located at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Fort Hood and Fort Bliss in Texas; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and three dental clinics at Fort Irwin, California, supporting more than 200,000 Soldiers in eight States. DHC-C provides preventative and sustaining dental services in support of the total force to enable readiness and conserve the fighting strength.