Fort Riley Tax Center Open for 2021 returns

Photo By Collen McGee | The sign on the door gives a few of the pointers to clients coming to the Fort Riley Tax Center this season. For more information or to set your appointment, call 785-239-1040. (U.S. Army Photo by Akasha Schlicht)

By Akasha Schlicht

Public Affairs Intern



The Fort Riley Tax Center is open for the 2021 tax season, providing free tax services to the Fort Riley Community.



Those who have valid military ID cards, active-duty, dependents and retirees, can use these services until April 15th, 2022. The tax site is between Normandy and Bullard in Building 7034. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed for training and federal holidays.



“We are trying to run it with as little people as possible, while still providing services to help as many people as possible,” Elizabeth Thurston said.



Due to COVID-19 and shortages, the center will not be taking appointments and will be walk-in, drop-off only. The site will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of keeping contact to a 15-minute limit.



The preparers at the Fort Riley Tax Center can do 2019, 2020 and 2021 returns, following IRS auditing guidelines. Only one family member is required to drop off tax documents.



“They must bring valid military ID cards, valid social security cards for themselves and everyone within the return, and important tax documents,” Thurston said.



Every tax preparer is certified and trained with new 2021 tax laws. A Certified Public Accountant or tax attorney audits all tax returns before it is transmitted to the IRS. Once tax documents are dropped off, preparers are expected to finish the return within 72 hours.



There will be limitations on what can be on the return. Filers cannot have more than two rental properties on the return. If a tax filer owns a business, the business return cannot be done at the Fort Riley Tax Center, which includes Limited Liability Companies or day trading.



If a Soldier or dependent works for companies such as Doordash, Grubhub, Uber, Lyft, Mary Kay, etc., those tax documents can be included on the returns.



A third economic impact payment was given to those who filed a 2019 or 2020 return, as well as the option to be given advanced child tax credits. Filers are advised to know if they received these payments.



By creating an account on IRS.gov, taxpayers can get information in sections titled, “find out which payments you received” and “amount and status of your third payment,” when clicking the “Get Your Economic Impact Payment Status” on the homepage.



Advanced child tax credit information can also be found on the IRS.gov homepage when clicking the “View Your Child Tax Credit Payments.” The information includes who can qualify for advance payments, viewing payments and checking for eligibility.



For more information, visit the Fort Riley Tax Center at Building 7034 at the corner of Normandy and Bullard or call at 785-239-1040.