NTAG Northern Plains Sailor Selected as CNRC Customer Support Person of the Year

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Feb. 1, 2022) – Personnel Specialist 1st Class Roland Rollon, a native of Manila, Philippines, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains, was selected as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s (CNRC) Customer Support Person of the Year for 2021.



Rollon, who will celebrate his 7th year in the Navy just this February, was also selected as NTAG Northern Plains’ Senior Sailor of the Year, in addition to two Support Person of the Quarter selections.



“PS1 Rollon is a consummate professional, reliable, gracious, and always ready to help. I am proud to be able to work with him and I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I am that his efforts and selfless devotion to the mission are being recognized,” said Chief Yeoman Michael Traynor, NTAG Northern Plains’ Administration Officer and Rollon’s direct supervisor. “It has been a great year for him, but I am certain that the best is yet to come.”



Rollon joined the Navy in 2015 after growing up in the Philippines with his three siblings and single mother. He credits his customer service skills and his overall drive to his mother and his upbringing.



“Growing up in the Philippines and being raised by a single mother of four, I saw her sacrifice a lot throughout her life,” Rollon said. “Watching her made me strive to give just a fraction of what she humbly gave on a regular basis.”



Rollon came to NTAG Northern Plains from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71) where he also worked in the administration department. These are his first major awards of his young career.



“Every day I try to set exemplary standards for myself and for my fellow Sailors. I couldn’t have received any recognition without such great support from my team and those I support,” Rollon said. “I try to be lavish in my praise and hearty in my approbation.”



Unfortunately for NTAG Northern Plains, Rollon is set to return to the fleet at some point in 2022, but there is little doubt that he will have the continued success and sustained superior performance where ever he goes.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 13:56 Story ID: 413874 Location: FORT SNELLING, MN, US Hometown: MANILA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Northern Plains Sailor Selected as CNRC Customer Support Person of the Year, by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.