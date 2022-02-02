Local Base Commander Selected as 2022 BEYA Award Recipient

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story installation commander was recently named the

Stars and Stripes newspaper’s Navy 2022 Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA).

“I am honored and forever grateful to have been selected as this year’s Navy recipient of the

Stars and Stripes Award,” said Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon, who has more than 35 years of

service.

The Stars and Stripes award is one of the most prestigious and competitive honors in science,

technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. Less than 15 individuals have been honored as

Stars and Stripes winners.

Engineering has always been a part of Witherspoon’s psyche without realizing it.

“When I was a child in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, one Christmas Santa brought me a rolling ball

clock. By day’s end, I had assembled it, and it clicked away with acute precision, every second

of the day. After a week it disappeared, never to be seen again,” he stated jokingly. “I never

knew what happened to it, but it had unleashed my appetite for how things work.”

Witherspoon enlisted in the Navy in October 1986 as a machinist mate fireman recruit. As a

junior Sailor, he could frequently be found in the engineering plant reading manuals and

mentally dissembling and reassembling equipment. This passion propelled him as the go-to

Sailor or the engineering top watch on his inaugural ship, the USS McKEE (AS 41).

In 1995 he was commissioned through the Officers Candidate School, Pensacola Florida as part

of the Navy’s first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. The program was re-established by former

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Boorda for young Sailors to earn their commission and

become naval officers.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and proud graduate of Central High School of Tuscaloosa,

Witherspoon earned his bachelor’s degree in Information Systems Engineering from Norfolk

State University and a master’s in National Security and Strategy from the prestigious U.S.

Naval War College in Newport Rhode Island. His educational pursuits continue with him having

recently graduated from the City of Virginia Beach’s CIVIC Leadership Institute.

Witherspoon assignments include service aboard the USS McKEE (AS 41), the USS KIDD

(DDG 993), the USS MERRIMACK (AOE 107), the USS VELLA GULF (CG 72), the USS

GUNSTON HALL (LSD 44), the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and assignments with Coastal

River Squadrons TWO (CRS 2) and FOUR (CRS 4). His contingency operations include



Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Nobel Anvil, Operations Enduring and Iraqi

Freedom.

“I was one of the 50 first selectees for that program and am one of the remaining still on active

duty,” he said.

Upon hearing of this selection his first thought was how to best give back.

“Black and brown communities remain underrepresented in STEM jobs relative to their shares in

the U.S. workforce. I intend to pay it forward, for students here in the Hampton Roads area and

back home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama,” he said. “I can best do that by sharing how STEM has

benefited me and the opportunities I was afforded.”

In addition to being a walking witness, he stresses that one must possess great communication,

problem-solving and organizational skills that directly relate to process improvement for

organizations and people.

Witherspoon’s impact is best summed in his nomination package.

“Capt. Witherspoon’s personal commitment and dedication to the Navy have been a constant

source of encouragement to those around him and have improved the performance level of the

installation command and the Navy. He is most deserving of the recognition and truly

exemplifies the best qualities of a leader in our naval service,” wrote Commander Navy Region

Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock.

The award presentation will take place during the 37 th annual Black Engineer of the Year

Awards Global Competitiveness Conference, held Feb. 18th in Washington, D.C.

