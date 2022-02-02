Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Base Commander Selected as 2022 BEYA Award Recipient

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Installation Commander Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon

    Photo By Michelle Stewart | Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Installation Commander Capt. Michael...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Story by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story installation commander was recently named the
    Stars and Stripes newspaper’s Navy 2022 Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA).
    “I am honored and forever grateful to have been selected as this year’s Navy recipient of the
    Stars and Stripes Award,” said Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon, who has more than 35 years of
    service.
    The Stars and Stripes award is one of the most prestigious and competitive honors in science,
    technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. Less than 15 individuals have been honored as
    Stars and Stripes winners.
    Engineering has always been a part of Witherspoon’s psyche without realizing it.
    “When I was a child in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, one Christmas Santa brought me a rolling ball
    clock. By day’s end, I had assembled it, and it clicked away with acute precision, every second
    of the day. After a week it disappeared, never to be seen again,” he stated jokingly. “I never
    knew what happened to it, but it had unleashed my appetite for how things work.”
    Witherspoon enlisted in the Navy in October 1986 as a machinist mate fireman recruit. As a
    junior Sailor, he could frequently be found in the engineering plant reading manuals and
    mentally dissembling and reassembling equipment. This passion propelled him as the go-to
    Sailor or the engineering top watch on his inaugural ship, the USS McKEE (AS 41).
    In 1995 he was commissioned through the Officers Candidate School, Pensacola Florida as part
    of the Navy’s first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. The program was re-established by former
    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Boorda for young Sailors to earn their commission and
    become naval officers.
    A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and proud graduate of Central High School of Tuscaloosa,
    Witherspoon earned his bachelor’s degree in Information Systems Engineering from Norfolk
    State University and a master’s in National Security and Strategy from the prestigious U.S.
    Naval War College in Newport Rhode Island. His educational pursuits continue with him having
    recently graduated from the City of Virginia Beach’s CIVIC Leadership Institute.
    Witherspoon assignments include service aboard the USS McKEE (AS 41), the USS KIDD
    (DDG 993), the USS MERRIMACK (AOE 107), the USS VELLA GULF (CG 72), the USS
    GUNSTON HALL (LSD 44), the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and assignments with Coastal
    River Squadrons TWO (CRS 2) and FOUR (CRS 4). His contingency operations include

    Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Nobel Anvil, Operations Enduring and Iraqi
    Freedom.
    “I was one of the 50 first selectees for that program and am one of the remaining still on active
    duty,” he said.
    Upon hearing of this selection his first thought was how to best give back.
    “Black and brown communities remain underrepresented in STEM jobs relative to their shares in
    the U.S. workforce. I intend to pay it forward, for students here in the Hampton Roads area and
    back home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama,” he said. “I can best do that by sharing how STEM has
    benefited me and the opportunities I was afforded.”
    In addition to being a walking witness, he stresses that one must possess great communication,
    problem-solving and organizational skills that directly relate to process improvement for
    organizations and people.
    Witherspoon’s impact is best summed in his nomination package.
    “Capt. Witherspoon’s personal commitment and dedication to the Navy have been a constant
    source of encouragement to those around him and have improved the performance level of the
    installation command and the Navy. He is most deserving of the recognition and truly
    exemplifies the best qualities of a leader in our naval service,” wrote Commander Navy Region
    Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock.
    The award presentation will take place during the 37 th annual Black Engineer of the Year
    Awards Global Competitiveness Conference, held Feb. 18th in Washington, D.C.

