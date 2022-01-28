Moody welcomes new fire engine to fleet

The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron held a Housing Ceremony to welcome Brush-156, a Type 3 Wildland fire engine, to Moody Air Force Base’s fleet Jan. 28, 2022.



Brush-156 will expand the 23rd CES’ capabilities in fire response and prevention in both on-base and off-base communities. The truck carries a pump and water, and is used to put out brush or ground cover fires but also has the capabilities to protect houses in an urban interface, which is the zone of transition where wildland meets the community.



Following the automatic aid agreement in Oct. 2021 between Lowndes County and Moody AFB, the 23rd CES is able to respond quicker to off-base emergencies. Brush-156 further improves upon their ability to assist.



Some of the calls the 23rd CES responds to are “brush fires, backyard fires, small farms burning crops that get out of hand,” said Chief Master Sgt. Mark Abrahamson, 23rd CES fire chief. “Now we have a greater capability to provide a first strike suppression asset to those types of emergencies.”



First strike suppression refers to the truck’s ability to quickly disperse water on-site, minimizing the time it takes to take action during an emergency.



Additionally, the engine has the capability for pump and roll operations, which allows it to spray water while driving, making it more efficient than other options.



“It increases our flexibility with everything,” said Staff Sgt. Logan Williams, 23rd CES lead firefighter. “If there’s a brush fire, we can take care of the fire. If there’s a car accident and someone is trapped, we have the extrication tools we need to get in the car. It gives us that versatility.”



Williams elaborated on the engine’s ability to work through manning dilemmas. Some calls require multiple emergency vehicles based on their unique capabilities and the type of emergency, which requires more personnel. However, since Brush-156 is multi-capable, it allows the team to tackle emergencies without the need of additional drivers.



All-in-all, the new engine is aimed to improve Moody’s ability to serve the community, and the ceremony aimed to honor a long-standing tradition.



History of the Housing Ceremony



The Housing Ceremony on Jan. 28, 2022, paid homage to the days of horse-drawn fire engines and recognized those who went before while welcoming new additions to the fleet.



The ceremony started with a blessing of the fleet and an invocation asking for the safety of firefighters as they look over and protect the community.



Following the invocation, firefighters welcomed the new truck by washing the wheels symbolizing the cleaning of a horse and carriage wheels after a call. The truck is then officially placed in service and pushed into the station by hand.



“This again pays homage to the days when the engines were pulled by horses,” Williams said. “Since they were unable to walk backward with equipment attached, firefighters would disconnect the engine from the horses and push it into the stalls after each call.”



Some traditions fade with time, but the 23rd CES among other fire departments try to keep them alive.



“The problem is traditions fade away as new people come in, because they’re not aware or they don’t believe in it anymore,” Abrahamson said. “In the Air Force, it’s hard to keep those traditions because you just don’t see them every day.”



Abrahamson believes there’s an advantage to keeping these traditions alive.



“It brings a lot of pride,” Abrahamson added. “If you know why things are done, you have a little more attachment to it … it helps our firefighters become a little bit more ingrained in what they do.”



The ceremony closed with Brush-156 settled inside Moody AFB fire department with shiny wheels and the 23rd CES with an added capability to better serve the community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 Story ID: 413860 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US