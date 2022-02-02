Welcome to the February issue of the Paraglide - Fort Bragg’s premier source for information

Each February, the U.S. Army joins our nation in observation and reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country and our history. Black Soldiers have built a legacy of courage and professionalism by serving the U.S. Army with great honor and distinction, inspiring generations to come. The Army’s theme for 2022 is “Black Health and Wellness,” with a focus on Black scholars and medical professionals.



As a paratrooper, I am always inspired by the legacy of the 555 “Triple Nickels” all-black airborne unit in World War II that secretly jumped in to fight forest fires in the Pacific Northwest. They later came to Fort Bragg, where Maj. Gen. Jim Gavin integrated them into the 82nd Airborne Division as 3rd Battalion, 505th Infantry. The unit was later reflagged to 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, which is still here on Fort Bragg today, and I had the honor of serving with them. I believe the Triple Nickels’ commitment to excellence and legendary discipline still pervades in the All-American troops today.



One of the best parts about garrison command is the opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our Families. To do this well, we need to understand the problems that Families are facing. That’s why this month’s CEL & Associates Survey is so important. If you live on post, take three minutes and find the “CEL & Associates” email sent on Jan. 11 and complete the survey. Make sure to check your spam folder or your spouse’s email if you are unable to find the survey.



Whether your experience is good or bad, we want to make sure your voice is heard. Less than 15 percent of residents have responded to the CEL survey so far this year. Such a small sample size is insufficient to provide an accurate depiction of our Families’ experiences with Corvias.



As far as surveys go, this one packs a punch. The Army uses this survey to decide where major investments are needed and to hold our housing partners accountable. Due to last year’s survey results, over one million has been budgeted for road repairs in the neighborhoods for this upcoming spring. Your feedback is used to improve housing conditions and resident services for current and future service members and their Families. The deadline for the survey is Feb. 24, which is just three weeks away.



On a lighter note, wondering what to do for Valentine’s Day? Take your significant other to the brand new Liberty Park! What was once old Bragg Boulevard is now over three miles of outdoor space for units to train and Families to enjoy, featuring winding trails through the pine forest, fitness stations throughout and wildflower groves. The benches throughout the park are constructed with the wood from trees that were cleared to make the park. A small local sawmill owner reclaimed and milled the wood for the benches.



Liberty Park is also the start and finish area for the 2022 Fort Bragg All American Half Marathon. If you have not done so already, register to run the 13.1 mile route at https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/all-american-races. The half-marathon will be run entirely on Fort Bragg this year, following the future path of Liberty Trail.



This new trail is a widened sidewalk, which will allow Soldiers, Families, DA civilians, retirees and their guests to enjoy all of the best sites of Fort Bragg. The route starts at Liberty Park, passes FORSCOM headquarters, turns at the Iron Mike Statue, touches Pope Army Airfield, comes back around the Golden Knights, passes the 82nd Airborne Museum and the All American Chapel, continues past USASOC headquarters, and then returns to Liberty Park.



I hope that your 2022 is off to a great start and I look forward to continuing to serve Fort Bragg.

