NMCP EARNS CNOR STRONG DESIGNATION

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR®) Strong designation by the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI).



This recognition is awarded to facilities that have more than 50% of eligible certified perioperative nurses with the CNOR credential. The process to earn this credential requires a minimum of two years of perioperative nursing experience, and it includes a rigorous exam that assesses the nurse’s knowledge and skills. According to the CCI website, more than 40,000 nurses internationally hold the CNOR credential and consider the designation a personal and professional accomplishment.



“I’m very proud to say that 68 percent of the hospital’s perioperative nurses have obtained the CNOR credential,” said Cmdr. Reggie Middlebrooks, NMCP’s Operative Support Services department head. “All of these nurses have put in the hard work to validate their professional knowledge and skills and demonstrate their dedication to patient safety.”



The CCI website also states that research shows nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice, having validated their specialized knowledge in perioperative nursing. Thus, a team of CNOR certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice furthers a culture of professionalism and has been correlated to improved outcomes in surgical patients.



NMCP last achieved this designation in 2018.



