Linebacker of the Week: A1C Rivera-Donalds

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayan Rivera-Donald from the 36th Combat Communications Squadron was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 26, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Rivera-Donalds participates in operations, maintenance, and training programs with satellite and ground-radio communications systems worth 21 million dollars. He participates in military operations supporting the Indo-Pacific region made up of 36 countries.



During the Contingency Response Group’s Wake Island field training exercise, Rivera-Donalds established a 1,500 mile command and control link, which is the data link between the remotely piloted aircraft and station link using a man-pack high frequency radio and improvised antenna. Exercise conditions simulated a contested communications environment in which Rivera-Donalds had an hour to establish his contingency high frequency connection. With intense preparation, creativity and good math, he provided communication with the hub, Andersen AFB, in only 16 minutes.



“A1C Rivera-Donalds’ drive and can-do attitude makes him stand out,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Blaize, radio frequency transmissions systems section chief with the 644 CBCS. “He strives for excellence whenever he’s faced with adversity.”



Since joining the team at Andersen AFB, Rivera-Donalds has impressed everyone with his determination and passion to become a subject matter expert in his career field.



“As junior enlisted you should strive to be a subject matter expert in your career and train those before and after you,” said Rivera-Donalds. “At the end of the day we are the main workforce during missions and the most knowledgeable technicians.”



Rivera-Donalds is currently leading efforts to develop a proof of concept about the way the 644 CBCS conducts agile combat employment.



“I’m excited for the future of the Air Force because of Airmen like Rivera,” said Blaize. “I know we have great technical experts as well as great leaders coming up through the ranks.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Good work, Airman Rivera-Donalds!

