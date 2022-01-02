NTTC Meridian hosts MyNavy Career Center Commander

Photo By Tom Childress | 220125-N-PA517-1005 MERIDIAN, Miss. (Jan. 25, 2022) Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite,...... read more read more Photo By Tom Childress | 220125-N-PA517-1005 MERIDIAN, Miss. (Jan. 25, 2022) Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center, addresses a class of Personnel Specialist “A” School students during a command tour of Naval Technical Training Center Meridian. During his visit, Satterwhite also visited with Logistics Specialist “A” School students and toured classroom facilities including a mock of shipboard laundry facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Tom Childress) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Technical Training Center Meridian Public Affairs



MERIDIAN, Miss. – Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), conducted a site visit of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Meridian Jan. 25.



The purpose of his visit was to see some of the U.S. Navy’s newest training advancements in action.



During his visit he toured classroom facilities and spoke with Logistics Specialist and Personnel Specialist (PS) “A” School students. He culminated his visit with a question-and-answer session with students and staff.



When asked by a student how to best serve customers Satterwhite said, “First, you have to know your job. Then, you have to listen to the question.”



To have successful personal contact with a customer, he stated, you must understand the customer’s concerns and intent.



Satterwhite also spoke about the MNCC mission, the current path forward to improve personnel career planning, pay, and training, and the importance of the PS rating and flag officer front office procedures.



“It was so exciting to showcase administrative and supply training programs for the Navy’s senior human resources (HR) officer,” said Cmdr. Christy Sibley, commanding officer of NTTC Meridian. “We look forward to continued partnership with the HR community as we deliver training to the future of the fleet.”



MNCC’s mission is managing and executing the processes which drive Navy personnel and pay systems. Serving as principal advisor to the personnel specialist rating and military human resources workforce sponsor, MNCC also oversees the tiered services delivery model, where issues are brought to the most appropriate level for resolution. The command also provides management, oversight, guidance, and delivery of identification card services worldwide.



NTTC Meridian was commissioned in 1974 and delivers approximately 2,600 apprentice-level trained Sailors to the fleet annually.



For more information on NTTC Meridian, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NTTCMeridian/. For more on MNCC, visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center/.