Little Falls, Minn. – Camp Ripley is currently hosting the United States Coast Guard and Navy in

under-ice water diving training this month and in February.

"As our focus shifts to a different environment, Camp Ripley is proud to work together with our

Navy and Coast Guard partners. We welcome them to our training center and to utilize the

Minnesota winters and landscape to help them be successful in their training," said Army Brig.

Gen. Lowell Kruse, the Minnesota National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General, and Camp

Ripley's Senior Commander. “Our focus is to be a premier training site for all branches, and we

will continue to meet the needs of the modern military.”

Over 20 days, a Coast Guard High-Risk Training Instructors team will train two separate weeklong classes to teach students how to dive in a cold-weather environment, from inspecting and

putting on their diving equipment to diving and using their special equipment under the frozen

lakes.

"We are excited for the launch of the U.S. Coast Guard's Cold Water Ice Diver course in its new

home aboard the Minnesota National Guard Base, Camp Ripley,” said Navy Lt. Nicholas Pavlik

of the Training Division at the Special Missions Training Center. “The support from Camp Ripley

over the last year in moving this course from Seattle has been outstanding, and we are really

looking forward to the continued partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Minnesota

National Guard at Camp Ripley. This partnership, coupled with the available training resources

and facilities onboard Camp Ripley, will be key factors as we grow this course in the years to

come."

The Navy will work alongside the Coast Guard to host their own annual ice dive training; this

course will be run by Dive Rescue International and instructed by qualified Navy divers and

experienced civilian instructors. Camp Ripley will provide artic conditions for real-world ice and

cold weather dive training. This training will begin with setting up tents, cutting proper holes in

the ice, dry suit familiarization, and SCUBA sold-water set up training before they ultimately

dive under the ice. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 is under the Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Group Two, which provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the

globe.

Kruse added, “Camp Ripley continues to evolve, and we will work tirelessly with all of our

partners to ensure that when they leave our Installation, they are excited for what they have

done here during their training,”